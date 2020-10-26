Pune Police Share Information Security Awareness Post Urging People To Be Aware & Secure

In a bid to spread awareness regarding cybersecurity, Pune police on October 26 took to its official social media handles on Instagram and Twitter as they shared an image highlighting the ‘ABCs of Information Security Awareness’. The Pune Police is known for its witty posts on social media platforms, the department has also made various attempts to spread awareness through the same. This new chart, uploaded by the Police Department, shows what all steps can be taken to avoid cyber theft. Beginning with an ‘A’, the steps go down to a ‘Z’.

Pune police spreading awareness

Uploaded with the caption, ‘Be Aware Be Secure’, the image begins with an A that states “A - Always properly log out after completion of online transactions”. The list goes all the way till Z, that says “Zero participation in Dark Web”. In the middle, they highlight some important points like ‘I- Install antivirus protection’ and “S - Scan any file downloaded from the Internet before opening/using/installing”. The image also emphasizes the need locking the devices when not in use, watching out for online scams, keeping the software ‘up to date’, and many more.

Few days back, the department made another attempt at spreading awareness when they shared a snippet from an episode of the American TV show The Office. The clip had a vital message about cyber safety which is obviously beneficial for all. The clips show Dwight Schrute, a character in the American version of the sitcom The Office, talking to his colleague Jim Halpert. Dwight is seen aggressively saying, ‘Identity theft is not a joke Jim. Millions of families suffer every year’. Shared on Instagram and Twitter, Pune Police’s informative post has garnered hundreds of likes on both the platforms.

