Pune Police Share A Clip From ‘The Office’ To Spread Awareness On Cybersecurity

In an attempt to curb cyber theft, Pune Police on August 23 shared a snippet from an episode of the American TV show The Office. The Pune Police is known for its witty posts on social media platforms and their recent Instagram post is surely meant for comedy-loving souls. It also has a vital message about cyber safety which is obviously beneficial for all.

The clips show Dwight Schrute, a character in the American version of the sitcom The Office, talking to his colleague Jim Halpert. Dwight is seen aggressively saying, ‘Identity theft is not a joke Jim. Millions of families suffer every year’.

Pune Police shared the post with a caption that read, “Never give out personal or banking information over calls- they can be used to access your accounts. It won’t take long for the ‘turntables’ if you do”. The police department also shared the same message in Hindi.

READ: Pune Police Urge People To 'break The Chain Of Misinformation And Fake News'; See Post

Shared on Instagram and Twitter, Pune Police’s informative post has garnered hundreds of likes on both the platforms. With several comments, while one internet user wrote, “Whoever you are, you deserve a raise,” another added, “Well well well...how the turn tables’. A Twitter user also shared a funny apt GIF featuring Dwight Schrute.

READ: Pune Police Organises 'cyclothon' To Raise Awareness About Suicide Prevention

‘Break the chain of misinformation and fake news’

Earlier, on August 19, in a similar nature of advisory, Pune Police urged people not to forward messages without first verifying its authenticity. In a witty post, the police shared an image that indicated “always verify before forward” using keypad symbols, with a hashtag #NoToFakeNews.

The department’s official handle captioned the creative, saying, that people must at least take a minute to read and establish the factual accuracy of the information prior to sliding it to someone else’s phone or on social media. Advocating the need of spreading authentic information as a healthy practice in society, the Pune Police department appealed to the citizens to “break the chain” of ‘fake news’.

READ: Pune Police Warn Against Fake News, Urge People To 'verify Facts Before Forwarding'

READ: Pune Police Urge All To Stay Indoors Amid Pandemic Using A Scene From 'FRIENDS'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.