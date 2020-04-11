Pune Police's Witty Replies To Trolls Will Make You Laud Them

Pune police are not only efficient at their job but are also known to impress netizens with their witty sense of humour. Pune Police’s Twitter handle is filled with their funny tweets and on-point replies. Time and again, there have been instances where Pune police has left everyone’s mind blown with their on-point tweets and witty replies to those who do not follow rules. Here is a list of such Pune police tweets.

Traffic rules

Once a man reportedly named Pankaj, shared a picture of two men riding a scooter having a crown symbol on their number plate. Pune police had a hilarious response in store for the user. Have a look at it here:

His highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a Challan soon! 📃 #TrafficRules #TrafficViolation https://t.co/rgq6OFInSF — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020

A few other witty responses of Pune police on Traffic rules:

Twitter user:

I'm also in love with @PuneCityPolice but I prefer long distance relationship...... — Hydroxychloroquine (@SmallChanged) January 7, 2020

Pune police's reply:

Depends on what brings us closer... https://t.co/5A3tcup0Wk — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020

Twitter user:

Helmet : jo mujhe chhod kar tum chale jaoge, bada pachtaoge bada pachtaoge — Shashwat 🚭 (@_Shakti_maan) January 7, 2020

Pune police's reply:

Zindagi ke

‘Khwab Jo Dekhe Hum Dono Ne Milke,

Dheere-Dheere Kyun Dafnaane Lage Ho?’ #HelmetProtects https://t.co/fSTKP2R6xC — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020

Protection for Women

A woman tagged Pune Police in a tweet asking them for the number of Dhanori police station. When Pune police replied to her tweet, meanwhile a man asked them for the woman’s number. What Pune police replied with was a mind-blowing answer.

Twitter User:

@PuneCityPolice can i get her number please ? — Chiklu (@abirchiklu) January 12, 2020

Pune police's reply:

Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy. https://t.co/LgaD1ZI2IT — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

Say No to Drugs

This New Year eve, Pune Police was seen spreading awareness about drugs and urging people to stay away from it. While a few were seen trolling them. However, Pune police aptly knew how to school the trolls and put sense in them.

