Pune Police's Witty Replies To Trolls Will Make You Laud Them

What’s Viral

Pune Police is not only efficient at putting criminals behind bars but pune police tweets have also known to impressed netizens with their witty humour. Read

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pune police

Pune police are not only efficient at their job but are also known to impress netizens with their witty sense of humour. Pune Police’s Twitter handle is filled with their funny tweets and on-point replies. Time and again, there have been instances where Pune police has left everyone’s mind blown with their on-point tweets and witty replies to those who do not follow rules. Here is a list of such Pune police tweets.

Traffic rules

Once a man reportedly named Pankaj, shared a picture of two men riding a scooter having a crown symbol on their number plate. Pune police had a hilarious response in store for the user. Have a look at it here:

A few other witty responses of Pune police on Traffic rules:

pune police tweets

Twitter user:

Pune police's reply:

Twitter user:

Pune police's reply:

Protection for Women

A woman tagged Pune Police in a tweet asking them for the number of Dhanori police station. When Pune police replied to her tweet, meanwhile a man asked them for the woman’s number. What Pune police replied with was a mind-blowing answer.

pune police tweets

Twitter User:

Pune police's reply:

Say No to Drugs

This New Year eve, Pune Police was seen spreading awareness about drugs and urging people to stay away from it. While a few were seen trolling them. However, Pune police aptly knew how to school the trolls and put sense in them.

pune police tweets
pune police tweets
pune police tweets
pune police tweets

 

 

 

