Punjab: Kid Reports Against Parents, Tutor For Making Him Attend Tuition Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

A child in Punjab reported against his parents and teachers to police who were forcing him to attend tuition amid COVID-19 lockdown, imposed until May 17.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Punjab

A child in Punjab reported to police officials against his parents and teachers who were forcing him to attend tuition amid lockdown. Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, countries across the world are currently under lockdown and millions are confined to their homes to practice social distancing. However, the child is being hailed all over the internet for understanding the “need of the hour” and choosing to remain indoors. In the viral video, the child can be seen navigating the police officer to his house where he talks to kid’s guardians.

'Courageous kid'

The video has garnered over 400k views with thousands of likes. Even National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sambit Patra reacted to the viral video and said, unlike the parents, the kid has understood what should be done. Many internet users have called the child “courageous” but others hysterically presumed that the kid must be getting a thrashing from his parents for reporting against them. Several netizens were seen saying “I love the kid” and others criticised the parents for sending their child outside of the house for tuition when the highly contagious disease has already infected over 3.4 million people around the world and India has 26,106 active cases and 1,223 casualties as of May 2. 

First Published:
