Punjab: Kid Reports Against Parents, Tutor For Making Him Attend Tuition Amid Lockdown

A child in Punjab reported to police officials against his parents and teachers who were forcing him to attend tuition amid lockdown. Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, countries across the world are currently under lockdown and millions are confined to their homes to practice social distancing. However, the child is being hailed all over the internet for understanding the “need of the hour” and choosing to remain indoors. In the viral video, the child can be seen navigating the police officer to his house where he talks to kid’s guardians.

Kids were sent for tution by parents so the kids reported against their parents and teachers to the police. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KIsCRnMQ2j — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) April 29, 2020

Read - Delhi Police Cautions Against Rumours After Migrant Workers Show 'travel Forms'

Read - COVID-19: Telangana Police Cautions About Fraudsters Creating Fake Aarogya Setu Apps

'Courageous kid'

The video has garnered over 400k views with thousands of likes. Even National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sambit Patra reacted to the viral video and said, unlike the parents, the kid has understood what should be done. Many internet users have called the child “courageous” but others hysterically presumed that the kid must be getting a thrashing from his parents for reporting against them. Several netizens were seen saying “I love the kid” and others criticised the parents for sending their child outside of the house for tuition when the highly contagious disease has already infected over 3.4 million people around the world and India has 26,106 active cases and 1,223 casualties as of May 2.

This Child has understood what probably many adults did not ...complains against teachers & parents for sending him and others to rition classes during lockdown 😄✌️ https://t.co/EMBHnCacsp — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 30, 2020

🤣😂🤣🤣😝

I luv that kid

His parents r the worst I mean who wud send their kid outside during a pandemic 😏 — Ashu 😎 (@ASHU_apretty98) April 29, 2020

Ye bacha ek din successful politician bane ga😂 — Mirza Nadeem (@RealMirza_786) April 30, 2020

He brought not one, full police force 😂😂 — Vasanti Iyer (@VasantiIyer2) May 1, 2020

Children know the seriousness of this pandemic, but parents don't know — SALIAMMA MATHEW. (@saliamma91) April 30, 2020

Read - BJP's Sambit Patra Shares Shocking Video Of Lockdown Violation In Mumbai; Police Attacked

Read - 14-year-old Police Outpost 'in-charge' Asks People To Follow Lockdown Guidelines

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.