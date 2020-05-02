BJP's Sambit Patra Shares Shocking Video Of Lockdown Violation In Mumbai; Police Attacked

BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday shared a video of people creating chaos and beating the police for trying to maintain the lockdown in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the situation in Mumbai is serious. He added, "The Police are trying to maintain lockdown. Beating and abusing them is not fair. It is sad to see this video."

Currently, Mumbai has over 7,000 Coronavirus cases, making it the highest number of cases in the state.

मुंबई में स्तिथि गम्भीर है

पुलिस lockdown को क़ायम रखने का प्रयास कर रही है

उनके साथ मार पिटाई और गाली गलोच उचित नहीं

इस विडीओ को देख दुःख होता है। pic.twitter.com/Vk4KCv4aAy — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 2, 2020

Read: Mumbai sees 751 new cases & 5 deaths as India enters extended lockdown till May 15

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 1036 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. Meanwhile, with over 1 million people living in five square kilometre area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny. Moreover, the Centre's inter-ministerial team which has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones - has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai.

Read: Coronavirus: BMC shares helpline number to facilitate home testing of symptomatic patients

Maharashtra's red, orange and green zones

On Friday, the Centre released the list of COVID-19 zones - red (130), orange (284), and green (319). Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones, and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon, and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days - Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli, and Wardha fall under green zones.

Read: COVID-19: UP Police receives requests for samosa, pizza on helpline number amid lockdown

Read: Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Maharashtra CMO releases helpline number for people