COVID-19: Telangana Police Cautions About Fraudsters Creating Fake Aarogya Setu Apps

The Telangana Police on Saturday cautioned the people about fraudsters creating fake 'Aarogya Setu' Apps amid the Coronavirus crisis. According to an official release by the PRO Cyberabad Police, as the app is gaining popularity among the citizens, the cyber fraudsters have become active to make use of the situation by creating fake applications with the same name by making minor changes.

The release further stated, "Citizens may receive such Apps as an incoming e-mail (Spoofed) projecting as if it is from Government of India or as an individual WhatsApp message or thorough Facebook." The police has advised people to download the application only from MyGov.in or Android and iOS Play Store.

Aarogya Setu App

The mobile application has been developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India amid the raging COVID-19 crisis. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices, and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 37,336, including 26,167 active cases. While 1,218 deaths have been reported overall, around 9,951 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)