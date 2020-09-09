Good News: Quadriplegic man stands on his feet, netizens call him 'inspiration for all'

An inspiring video shows an quadriplegic man standing up on his own feet in 1220 days of his injury. Robert Paylor, who has been suffering from paralysis since 2017, finally achieved th e impossible after almost three and a half years. Sharing the video on Tiwtter, Paylor wrote that there was no other way to celebrate labour day.

In the 18 seocnd long video clip, Paylor could be seen getting up from his wheelchair with the help of a walker. Initially, the quarldelpic man could be garnering just enough strength to lift his body, but as the video progresses, Paylor could be seen standing upright.

I stood up out of my wheelchair on my own for the first time today! It took me 1,220 days to achieve this goal, and it was worth every second. No better way to celebrate Labor Day! pic.twitter.com/XuJIVMuwL8 — Robert Paylor (@RobertPaylor5) September 7, 2020

'Worth every second'

In the caption, Paylor revealed that he stood up all by himself for the first time since his hopsitalisation. He then continues to reckon that althought it took him 1220 days, it was “worth every second”. Since dhared the video has made its place in everybody;s heart racking up over nearly 3 million views.

In addition, over 18 thousand people have retweeted the motivational video and hundreds have shared their opinion on the Pylor's achievement. Congratualtion him , a user worte , “Way to go man you are an inspiration to people everywhere!” while another shared his own personal experience and added, “Bravo big man, keep the good work up. Broke my back so been there. I remember the day I got up for the first time and my rehab dude (ballbuster) made me do 10 squats. Thought I was going to die. Today doing Yoga and can push 400lb barrels around my shop. Don't Stop Keep Moving.” Yet another comment read, "One small step, frequently repeated has lead you to this moment. Congratulations! Keep taking those steps, keep standing and thank you for reminding others to never, ever give up".

I can’t believe it’s been that long. You come a long way from the Rec room at Craig. I’m so proud of you for what you’ve done but extremely excited to see where you’re going. Never lose the faith. pic.twitter.com/mlSkWnzhbm — James Gumbert (@JamesGumbert) September 8, 2020

...praying for you to walk without help in the name of Jesus May God be glorified!!! — CANDY (@WePromises) September 8, 2020

Way to go man you are an inspiration to people everywhere! — Christian Hillbilly (@JlJlane45) September 8, 2020

You can do it don’t give up — Pamela A Cantrell (@PamelaACantrell) September 8, 2020

Robert, I congratulate you for your spirit, and I wish you can be up again, real soon... you have never been down! — VOTE AGAINST COMMUNISM, VOTE FOR TRUMP!!!🎖🏅🥇🥇 (@ChakalRudy) September 8, 2020

