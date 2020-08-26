Black Man Shot By Wisconsin Police Paralysed And 'fighting For His Life', Protests Erupt

The unarmed Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was reportedly left paralysed and ‘fighting for his life’, his family said on August 25. Jacob Blake, the father of six, was shot multiple times from behind at point-blank range by police who were following him with guns drawn as he walked away from officers to his car and opened the door to the vehicle. The incident sparked civil unrest yet again as video footage of the encounter surfaced online.

Amid the protests, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers reportedly declared a state of emergency and said that he would deploy additional National Guard troops in a bid to restore order in town. The horrific incident unleashed outrage over the latest in a long series of instances in which police have been accused of using indiscriminate lethal force against African Americans. As per reports, Blake had been attempting to break up a quarrel between two women when he was struck by four of seven gunshots fired at him, all by one officer.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Blake’s father said that the police officers shot my son seven times like he didn’t matter. Jacob Blake Sr. further added that his son ‘matters’. Julia Jackson, Blake’s mother also reportedly added that her son has been fighting for his life. However, she publicly appealed for calm and said that she was disappointed by the damage to the city.

Blake’s lawyer informed that bullets shattered some his vertebrates, leaving him paralysed from the waist down. As per reports, the 29-year-old also suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach and gastrointestinal tract, requiring surgeons to remove most of his colon and small intestine. The bullets also sustained damage to his kidney, liver and one of his arms, the lawyers informed.

Protesters demand officers’ prosecution

A video circulating on social media showed Blake walking towards a car followed by two officers. The clip also showed one of the officers shooting him as Blake opened his car door. Multiple fires were set at the scene, according to the videos by the crowd that gathered to protest against the incident.

The officers who were involved in the shooting have now been reportedly placed on administrative leave. The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation is heading up an investigation into the shooting and will seek to provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor with 30 days, media outlets reported. No further information was given by the police officials as to what led to the shooting.

Meanwhile, Clyde McLemore, President of the Black Lives Matter chapter in nearby Lake Country, Illinois, reportedly said that demonstrators would be out again on Tuesday night demanding that the officers involved be fired and prosecuted. Clyde said that people won’t stop protesting until we get the officers prosecuted. He added that he condone the burning of building or looting, however, he said that those places got insurance, they’ll back up.

