Video Of Baby Raccoons Following Their Mother On Way Back Home Is Too Cute To Miss | Watch

In an adorable video that has emerged on the internet, a line of baby raccoons is seen following their mama raccoon. The mammals which are native to North America are seen entering their home. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video has left the netizens in complete awe as they call the mama as the ultimate ‘boss’.

Mama Racccon make her way back home with the babies

The 1 minute and 23 seconds long video shows Mama raccoon leading the baby raccoons as they climb up a tree to enter their home. As the video moves further, we can see the baby raccoons struggling their way to get inside the hole in the tree bark, which is their home. This is when Mama raccoon peeps through the hole and helps her babies get in. She holds them with her mouth and puts them inside the hole. In the background we can hear a voice saying, “Hang in there buddy”, referring to the raccoon. Squeal sounds made by human beings can also be heard in the background towards the end of the video. Nanda has aptly captioned the video as he says this is the ‘thrill of coming home’.

“ The thrill of coming home has never changed “ 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/91vq2G0bek — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2020

Uploaded on August 28, the video has gathered 8K views. Netizens took over the comment section as the video has invited 160 Retweets and comments and 1.1K likes. Tweeples are Retweeting the video, giving it their own caption. One user captioned the video as, "Classy shots. Mothers love". Another user wrote, "Home in the evening. Joy to come".

Few days back, another raccoon video gained a lot of attention on social media. In a strange turn of events, a pre-wedding ceremony photoshoot saw the attendance of uninvited guests- not of the usual kind. A couple's photoshoot was photobombed by a group of raccoons, perhaps wanting to wish the couple a happy married life. On September 14, prior to the wedding ceremony in the Tulip Garden at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, the bride and groom ZachLevenberg and Sarah Schaaf, decided to whisk off and take "first look" photographs. The photographer, Kathryn White, was all ready to capture the groom's look when he would see his wife-to-be for the first time; when the raccoons decided that they want theirs to be captured as well. A group of raccoons emerged from behind the forest and photobombed the pictures. The entire scenario looks like it came right from a fairytale book.

