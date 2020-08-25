Rachakonda Police Share Creative Video To Warn People Against Fake News | Watch

In another excellent attempt to curb the misinformation that has been spreading on the internet, Rachakonda Police, on August 24, shared a video showing a lion sitting on train tracks. The video conveys a message regarding fake news in a hilarious manner. According to the caption of the video, one should not trust every post on social media. The video has been shared with the hashtag #FakeNews.

Rachakonda Police spread awareness

The 14 seconds short video clip begins with a lying sitting on a train track as a train is seen coming towards it. As the train comes onto the lion, it turns out that the lion is fake. It is an edited video with a sticker of a lion and not a real lion as the train easily passes through it. The video aims at warning the netizens that they should not believe everything they see on social media as it might be edited like this video.

Don't trust every post on social media to be true.#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/tZGteSeKuQ — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) August 24, 2020

Since shared, the video has invited almost about 200K views. The video has also gathered 16.2K likes and 4K Retweets and comments. Amused by the video, one Twitter user nade a remark saying, "People don't take it serious if Indian state police say this. So much is the credibility Indian state police has !". Another user said, "Really unbelievable, u said correct sir, Nowadays it's difficult to realize what's fact, what's wrong". Tweeples also Retweeted the video with their own captions.

Excellent....sir ..the way you wanted to convey the message to the people about the fake news is superb.... pic.twitter.com/ZI3cjbHWKg — Anitha perumalla (@AnithaPerumalla) August 24, 2020

Super sir..

Don't trust everything on social media#FakeNews — Sai Gopi(akhil) (@saigopi237) August 24, 2020

#FakeNews industries everywhere

Don't trust every post on social media to be true @GokulPBaskota https://t.co/uvkjDolKN5 — Madan Raj Joshi (@MadanRajJoshi) August 25, 2020

I accept your opinion https://t.co/XRKmPi6zwr — Purma venkatesham (@Pvenkatesham10) August 24, 2020

This is not the first time that social media has been used as a mean to convey a message. Maharashtra Police, on August 18, posted a picture of a twisted version of the choose-a-colour paper game. Instead of giving users different options to choose from, the police department wrote only one word in all four colours- Mask. The fortune teller game usually has four different options, written in different colours, to choose from. However, the police force's 'twisted' game had the only option written on all four corners, that is ‘Mask’. Explaining the reason behind writing mask on all four option, the police department wrote that that was no substitute for a mask. In addition, the department also urged people to be sure that they wear masks all the time adding that face coverings in any colour will do.

