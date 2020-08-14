Pune Police Warn Against Fake News, Urge People To 'verify Facts Before Forwarding'

Pune police department on August 14 issued an advisory on various social media platforms warning people against the fake news, misinformation, half-truths being shared on WhatsApp. Pune police shared a post titled 'What-A-Siyappa' urged people to not fall for such misinformation or fake news on WhatsApp and also reminded them to verify facts before forwarding. In India, WhatsApp is one of the primary sources for spreading misinformation and fake news as many people fall for viral posts and start forwarding it on groups and communities that they are part of without even verifying it.

The post on Instagram has garnered a few hundred likes since it was shared a few hours ago. Some users commented on the post appreciating the police department's effort to aware people of misinformation on the messaging app. Pune police, like its sister department in Mumbai, keeps sharing posts on various social media platforms in order to aware people and since the beginning of the pandemic, the frequency of such posts has risen. The metropolitan department shared a rib-tickling short scene from famous sitcom Friends, to spread an important message with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on August 13.

I'll be there for you- in my home safe, so that I can protect me as well as you.#RealFriendsStayIndoors#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/fimJWDtMMu — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) August 13, 2020

Magical way to keep cyber threat at bay

Recently, Pune police shared a scene from Harry Potter to urge people to keep their passwords private and help them keeping cyber threats at bay. Shared on Twitter, the deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban showed Professor McGonagall expressing shock over (Neville Longbottom, a student who wrote down all the passwords and left the note lying around.

The most magical way to keep cyber threat at bay - keep your passwords to yourself. Always.#CyberSafety #HarryPotter #HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/dqQXIdKTpE — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) July 31, 2020

