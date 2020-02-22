UK To Issue Blue Passports From March To 'restore National Identity' Post Brexit

The British government has said on February 22 that it will start issuing blue passports from March for the first time in almost three decades following its exit from the European Union. The Interior Ministry also said that the new blue cover passports will be issued and delivered early next month to replace the burgundy passports that were introduced in 1988.

According to international reports, the passports will be made in Poland after the contract was controversially awarded to French multinational Thales.

The Interior Minister Priti Patel described the new passport as “the iconic blue and gold design” which will again be entwined with the British identity. She also said that Brexit has given the government “a unique opportunity to restore national identity” and she “cannot wait to travel” on the newly issued passports.

UK's new immigration system

The announcement of issuing new passports came after Britain announced the immigration rules “that works in the interests of the whole UK”. In the official press release, UK PM Boris Johnson's government also mentioned that “for far too long” the free immigration system has been failing to meet the needs of the British people.

According to the Conservative government, the new system which includes only the skilled-workers to enter the country, will “revolutionise the operation” around the UK border and further “tighten security”.

Next year, we will implement a points-based immigration system - welcoming the best and brightest from around the world whilst maintaining full control of our borders. https://t.co/XFbjECICbD — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 19, 2020

Further mentioning the shift of economy, the official statement also said that the UK will not introduce a general low-skilled or temporary work route and added the “employers will need to adjust”.

The statement further added that the authorities recognise that these proposals represent a significant change for employers in the UK and in the coming months, the government will also deliver a comprehensive programme of communication and engagement.

The statement said, “We will not introduce a general low-skilled or temporary work route. We need to shift the focus of our economy away from a reliance on cheap labour from Europe and instead concentrate on investment in technology and automation. Employers will need to adjust.”

