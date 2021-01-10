Railway Officials Rescue Woman From Being Run Over By Train In Maharashtra's Thane | Watch

In one of the bravest acts, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel risked their lives to save a woman from slipping under a train in Maharashtra's Thane Railway station. The incident occurred on January 9 at around 10:42 am, when a woman slipped and fell down the platform while de-boarding a moving train. News agency ANI shared the video of the hair-raising incident and identified the two brave police officers as Assistant sub-inspector Sattar Sheikh and sub-inspector Nitin Patil.

In the video, a woman in a red saree can be seen de-boarding a moving train before slipping and sliding under the platform. The two vigilant police officers immediately rushed to the woman's rescue as soon as they spot her falling from the train. Assistant sub-inspector Sheikh and sub-inspector Patil, with the help of a civilian, managed to save the woman, averting a major tragedy. The woman in the video appears fine after being rescued by the police officers.

#WATCH | Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a civilian rescue a woman at the Thane Railway Station, Maharashtra, from being swept under an oncoming train at a platform (9.1.2021) pic.twitter.com/D4YUQHigEr — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

Netizens impressed

The video has managed to garner more than 18,000 views since being shared earlier this morning. Netizens are showering praises for the two brave police officers, urging the government to recognise their "excellent effort" by rewarding them. "These Policemen must be awarded highly. They are saviours of real life," one individual wrote.

That's why it is told to stand/walk behind the yellow line, specially when train is moving.



Thanks that RPF personnel has taken action quickly. — 🇮🇳 (@hitlersourabh) January 10, 2021

Encorage such officers by giving rewards n shud be shown in all news channels compulsory ..great work thanks to officers 🙏🙏 — NITIN JAIN (@LOCKDOW10886123) January 10, 2021

Excellent attempt 🙏 — Katam SS Chandra Rao (@katam_ss) January 10, 2021

God come in the disguise of Police . — HARIHARAN (@Hariharan89Hari) January 10, 2021

In a similar incident that took place in 2019, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a woman from falling under a train in Mumbai. The incident also took place while the woman was trying to de-board from a moving train.

