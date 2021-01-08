'Never Ever Stop Playing': Drone Video Of Dolphins Playing In Ocean Leaves People In Awe

A beautiful drone video of dolphins playing in water has surfaced on the internet and the netizens are left completely mesmerized. Uploaded on Facebook handle ‘Drone Shark App’, the video has beautifully captured the dolphins swimming and twirling in water. According to the caption of the video, the dolphins never stop playing and were going crazy at that moment which has been beautifully captured at the Australian suburb Bronte.

Beautiful drone video

The 30 seconds very short video clip shows the dolphins jumping in sync as people can be seen swimming nearby. The dolphins can be seen splashing through the water and enjoying their time. In the background, we can hear very captivating music. Let's have a look at the clip.

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 300 reactions. Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section. Praising the background music, one Facebook user wrote, "Best soundtrack". Another person wrote, "its amzing super vedio".

In a separate video, a dolphin can be seen bonding with a dog. The video depicts the friendship between the two as the dog can be seen chasing the dolphin from outside the aquarium. Termed as ‘new friends’, the adorable video shows the dogs trying to be friends as the dolphin is throwing a few tantrums. The one-minute long video clip begins with the white-furred creature chasing the dolphin, which is inside the aquarium. The dolphin can be seen moving here and there, while the dog runs with it from outside the aquarium. Till the end, both the animals continue moving from one side to another, happily and enthusiastically.

(Image Credits: Facebook/DroneSharkApp)

