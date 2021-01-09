From Elon Musk's Signal Tweet To IPhone Surviving 12,000 Ft Fall; Top Stories Of The Week

Last week was full of some of the most fun and quirky news that went viral all over the internet in the blink of an eye. Some of the craziest ones included the news about how an iPhone survives after falling down from a plane and also about some dolphins playing in the ocean. Some of the other news that went viral on the internet included a news story about an Austrian woman’s survival after falling from a 650ft cliff. Read further ahead to see the top viral news of the week.

Elon Musk’s Signal Tweet

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Elon Musk’s signal tweet became viral on Twitter when his tweet received some of the most hilarious reactions from Twitterati. His tweet was about the new Signal app which is said to be a viable alternative to WhatsApp and the moment he shared, it became a part of the ongoing WhatsApp vs Signal debate on the internet. Have a look at the reactions to Elon Musk’s signal tweet.

@elonmusk this poor company has just been launched from .60 a share to 3.60 + due to people thinking you meant Signal the Company $SIGL & not the social app. 😅 pic.twitter.com/3AxpomQVYV — K10✨💛✨ (@Kristennetten) January 7, 2021

Buy twitter and delete it. Please do world a favor. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 7, 2021



Austrian Woman’s survival

Another news that became the headline was about an Austrian woman’s survival from a 650ft cliff. It was a 27-year-old man who took her atop the Alps as he wanted to surprise her by proposing to her in a special way. However, the woman somehow fell from the peak but still managed to survive as she landed on a thick layer of snow as his boyfriend failed to hold her up for too long. Later on, the emergency rescue team was called in to save the woman.

A Mysterious Monolith in Ahmedabad

A mysterious monolith was recently spotted in a park in the city of Gujarat and as it dropped on the internet, netizens were thrilled to see it. The moment this news became viral, the company owning the monolith claimed that it had been put by them in the park. It was interesting to know that it was the first steel monolith installed in India after being spotted in a variety of places in different parts of the world.

iPhone Survives After Falling Down

This has been one of the most flabbergasting news this week where a man’s iPhone survived a long fall after being accidentally dropped by him during skydiving. When netizens saw the video, they were shocked to see that the phone still worked after getting a bit damaged.

Also Read Elon Musk's Tweet About 'Signal' Inspires Hilarious Memes And Responses; See Here

Also Read Austrian Woman Falls Off 650 Ft Cliff Moments After Proposal, 'miraculously' Survives

Dolphins Playing in the Ocean

A mesmerizing drone video of dolphins playing in the ocean was captured and shared on the internet. It was a 30 seconds clip in which dolphins could be seen jumping in sync with people swimming near them. The drone video immediately became viral on the internet and left netizens in awe of this amazing view.

Also Read 'Mysterious' Monolith Spotted In A Park In Ahmedabad For The First Time, Netizens Baffled

Also read 'Never Ever Stop Playing': Drone Video Of Dolphins Playing In Ocean Leaves People In Awe

Image Source- Instagram and Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.