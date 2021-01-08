Rajasthan Tourism Shares A Puzzle Asking Netizens To Guess The Famous Tiger Reserve

Rajasthan Tourism took to its official Twitter handle and shared a riddle with its followers. “When in Rajasthan, one cannot miss out on this wildlife paradise. Hint: It is world-renowned for its mighty tigers”, says the caption of the image. Below is a riddle shared that has few graphics and people need to guess the name of the wildlife reserve through the graphics provided.

Guess the place

“Can you guess this famous wildlife destination?”, says the image. Below are a few graphics. The first one shows a man who is running. The second graphic shows a hand that points towards ‘stop’. It has a red background. The final graphic is a landscape image of an area filled with trees. Also, on the top right corner of the image, there is a logo of Rajasthan Tourism, which says, ‘Rajasthan, the incredible state of India’. The answer to this riddle is Ranthambore. While few managed to guess it right, others have got it wrong.

Excited by the quiz, netizens took over the comment section. While few shared images of the tiger reserve, others thought it is Sariska. "Couldn’t make it easier if you tried!", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "the home of machhli, now Riddhi". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the post with their own captions.

Sariska tiger reserve in Alwar. — Charchit Kaushik (@CharchitK11) January 7, 2021

Man dies at Ranthambore

Also recently, a 40-years-old man was mauled to death by a tiger at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. The man was named Pappu Gurjar and he was a resident of Kanedi village, which is along the tiger reserve. According to the reports by PTI, field director of the tiger reserve Tikam Chand Verma said, "We have received information from our patrolling team that a tiger mauled a man from Kanedi village along RTR". He also said that the reserve will provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to Gurjar's family.

(Image Credits: Twitter/My_Rajasthan/Unsplash)

