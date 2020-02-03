Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2020: List Of Things To Do At The Event

Jaisalmer Desert Festival is a kaleidoscope of excitement and fun. The desert festival attracts visitors from across the world. With beautiful desert and dunes, Jaisalmer Desert Festival is organised annually and it features the best of local culture and traditions like folk music, dance, acrobats and martial arts. Read on to know more about the amazing festival.

Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2020 date and location

Jaisalmer Desert Festival is a winter event that is held for three days, conducted by the Rajasthan Tourism Department. Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2020 will be held from February 7-9. The festival will be held on the beautiful dunes of the Thar desert, which is approximately 42 km from the main city.

Things to do at Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2020

Enjoy the cultural extravaganza

One can enjoy the puppet show, fold music and dance, juggling events, turban tying, camel polo matches and the popular longest mustache competition. The contestants put on colourful traditional outfits and portray the best of the state's culture and traditions. Presentation of folk fire and Gair dance forms are key attractions of the Jaisalmer Desert Festival. Also, there are plenty of stalls selling local handicrafts and food stalls that serve authentic local food.

Go Dune bashing

For adventure seekers, go for dune bashing in the Thar Desert. It is a perfect place for off-roading and bashing. Hire a tough and sturdy vehicle and bash the dunes with full endurance. However, the activity requires some professional driving and can be performed under strict expert guidance.

Jaisalmer City Tour

With so many attractions to explore, one can enjoy touring the city during one of the days of the Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2020. The city is blessed with a number of forts, temples, Havelis and beautiful lakes. The city tour never leaves any travellers disappointed.

Enjoy Desert Safari

If visitors have planned to enjoy the three days at Jaisalmer Desert Festival, then taking some time out to enjoy the desert safari at the Thar Desert is a good idea. Visitors can get to admire the stunning landscape. Visitors can also plan a stay overnight or go glamping in the desert.

Shop till you drop at the Bhatia Bazaar

Leaving a beautiful city without shopping is truly incomplete. Pick the best of room decor items, locally made leather apparels like bags, footwear. One can also shop for precious stones and souvenirs made from yellow stones, which are very famous. Popular markets to explore shopping are Bhatia Bazaar, Manak Chowk, Pansari Bazaar, and Sadar Bazaar.

