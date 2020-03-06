The Debate
Rare Fish With Alligator Like Features Spotted In A Pond In US

What’s Viral

Radnor Police Department posted on Twitter saying that the alligator fish was native to the Gulf of Mexico and they had no idea how it ended up in Delaware.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rare fish

A rare dead Alligator Garfish was reportedly spotted in a pond at Fenimore Park in Radnor township, Delaware County. The fish was transported to Radnor Township Animal Control for preservation and educational purposes by the police confirmed the reports.

According to the Radnor Police Department post on Twitter, the alligator fish is native to the Gulf of Mexico and the officials were surprised at how the fish ended up in a pond at Delaware county park. Despite its striking resemblance to the reptile, the fish itself does not pose any threats to the human as per reports. Alligator Gar are among the largest freshwater fish in North America and are almost ten feet long. Its sighting is rare, and the eggs can be poisonous if ingested by the humans.

Read: Scientists Reveal Dogs And Cats Cannot Pass On Coronavirus, But Can Test Positive

Read: Scientists Warn Coronavirus Could Become Seasonal Infection Like Flu

Another unique fish crimson-spotted rainbow

Similarly, in Australia, a rare mosquito-eating fish called crimson-spotted rainbow was deployed on Gold Coast amid plague caused by mosquitos due to record rainfall. The crimson-spotted rainbow fish was introduced in areas with permanent water features such as fountains, ponds, or dams to curb the breeding of the mosquitos and control plague. The blue-grey fish with a rainbow coloured tail is also a rare omnivores fish that feeds on the larvae of the mosquitos.

Patricia Dale, Professor of Environment at Griffith University, had said in the media reports that the fish was very effective in wiping out the larvae. She said that the council had earlier sprayed salt marshes with larvicides to prevent the mosquitos from breeding into adults and fogged residential areas with machines, but it turns out that the real problem was mosquitos breeding out of the water bodies during the rain. She said that the council was glad to come up with the idea of collecting these unique types of fishes and employing them for the town’s safety.

Read: Scientists Unveil Smartphone App That Can Detect Jaundice In Newborns

Read: Scientists Meet In Havana On Diplomats’ Mystery Illnesses

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
