'Gorgeous': Rare Flat Rainbow In UK Stuns People, Here's How It Is Formed

On August 25, people in Torbay in Devon, England witnessed a beautiful flat rainbow in the coastal area. This phenomenon occurred because of Storm Francis, which was 700-mile wide and its speed was 80mph. People captured images of a beautiful rainbow from nearby Paignton beach. The flat rainbow is said to be the result of sunrays through spray whipped off the surface of the sea.

The Facebook account uploaded pictures of the flat rainbow on August 26 and captioned post, “Unusual rainbow effect at Torquay, seen from Paignton beach. I believe it's caused by the effect of the sun shining through spray whipped up from the sea by the wind. 25.8.2020. 3.36 pm”. According to British media reports, Meteorology office officials said “This looks like spray being blown up from the sea by the strong gusty winds due to Storm Francis”.

The Facebook account also shared a close-up view of the flat rainbow, writing, “Another shot of the "seabow" at Torquay. 25.8.2020. 3.36 pm”.

The meteorology department credited the flat rainbow as a result of light’s reflection, refraction, and dispersion by the water droplets. They also added, “Because it’s water blown up from the sea it’s flatter and not curved as when caused by water droplets/rain in the sky”.They rather described it as a ‘rainbow mist’, as one color was placed on top of another.

Netizens say 'it's beautiful'

Netizens praised this beautiful scene and while lauding these incredible pictures, they commented “apparently it's known as a 'flat rainbow' and is extremely rare”, “If I'd seen that life, I'm fairly sure I would have freaked out. Beautiful and scary at the same time” and “wow beautiful”.

