'Rare Friendship': 4-year-old Boy Goes Out To Play, Brings A Deer Back Home

In an adorable incident, a 4-year old boy Dominic went out and came back with a rare friend, a deer. Facebook user Stephanie Brown took to her official Facebook handle and shared an image of the little boy with the deer which is melting hearts all over social media. In the caption she wrote, “Dominic really went outside and brought a deer back…”.

According to the reports by Fox40, the family was vacationing in Massanutten Resort, Virginia and Dominic went out to play. Stephanie says that it was when she was taking something out of the fridge, she heard some footsteps. She turned around and saw her little boy with a very rare friend. In the image, the 4 year old is seen comfortable standing next to the deer and smiling. Let’s have a look at the image.

Left in complete awe, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Little ones are more connected to their environment. A beautiful thing happened here". Another person wrote, "Shaylee Mazuren why did i see this and immediately think “shaylee would do some shit like this". To this one person replied, "cause I would lol". Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section. Few are also leaving heart emojis.

In another tale depicting a rare friendship, a dog and cat's clip shows Australian shepherd Kyle and an American Curl Kitten cuddling and cherishing their relationship. The one-minute-long clip which was posted on Twitter by a user called ‘n_dogbike’ shows the fully grown doggo and teeny kitten cuddling and enjoying each other's company. At the start of the clip, the dog could be seen lifting its hand so as to separate from the kitty. However, the adorable kitty soon runs back to the dog, eventually hugging him and hiding beneath the fur of the pooch.

