Cat And Dog's Unique Friendship Amuses Internet, Netizens Call It 'precious'

While the friendship between two ‘rival’ species of animals might be unlikely, the bond between a dog and cat is now winning hearts on the internet. A clip which shows Australian shepherd Kyle and an American Curl Kitten cuddling and cherishing their relationship is now doing rounds of the internet.

The one-minute-long clip which was posted on Twitter by a user called ‘n_dogbike’ shows the fully grown doggo and teeny kitten cuddling and enjoying each other's company. At the start of the clip, the dog could be seen lifting its hand so as to separate from the kitty. However, the adorable kitty soon runs back to the dog, eventually hugging him and hiding beneath the fur of the pooch.

'Dog's eyes are wonderful'

Since shared on June 15, the clip has been viewed over 4.7 million times and garnered over 345 thousand retweets. The clip has also left netizens praising adorable comments on the bond between the two. One user wrote, "Both the cat and the dog are so cute" while another wrote," The cat when it's buried in the dog's chest has a really reassuring face...it's too precious". "The dog's eyes here are wonderful" read one comment. Yet another comment read, " It's too precious and spicy. The ones who are good friends and the combination of a large dog and a kitten are the cutest".

In a similar incident last month, a clip of a newly moved in cat and pet dog’s adorable companionship took the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram by the owner Alyssa Lauren, the video has been captioned, “Our newest family member, Baymax” which shows a golden retriever canine’s fondness of the black Persian cat named Baymax as the two cuddled on the sofa affectionately.

