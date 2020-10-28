Rare Yellow Turtle Rescued From Pond In Bengal, Netizens Stunned By 'wonderful Creature'

Indian Forest Service official Debashish Sharma took to his Twitter and shared the image of a ‘yellow turtle’ that has been found in a pond at Burdwan, West Bengal. According to the caption, it is considered to be a ‘Flapshell Turtle’ which is found rarely. This is the second time in this year that a yellow turtle has been spotted. Previously, locals from Sujanpur village in Soro block of Balasore district rescued a rare yellow turtle and handed over the turtle to the Forest Department officials.

Another yellow turtle discovered

Below the tweet, the IFS official shared another image and said that this colouring is due to some genetic mutation or congenital disorder which takes place because of Tyrosine pigment. As per the caption, this turtle is an ‘Albino’. The turtle can be seen with a yellow shell and body. Everything except the eyeballs are yellow in colour.

Today a Yellow Turtle was rescued from a Pond in Burdwan,WB. It's one kind of a rarely occuring Flapshell Turtle. @ParveenKaswan @SanthoshaGubbi @RandeepHooda @rameshpandeyifs pic.twitter.com/enTyNAkxmP — Debashish Sharma, IFS (@deva_iitkgp) October 27, 2020

It's an albino kind whose peculiar yellow colour is may be bcoz of either some genetic mutation or congenital disorder due to absence of tyrosine pigment. @SudhaRamenIFS @drqayumiitk @wiiofficial1 @moefcc @susantananda3 @mvraoforindia pic.twitter.com/Yfhdu3D06t — Debashish Sharma, IFS (@deva_iitkgp) October 27, 2020

After taking over the custody of the turtle found in Odisha few months back, Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, said that it was a unique reptile and he had never seen a turtle like this one before. "The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Acharya said. According to an IFS officer who is fairly well known on Twitter, the Turtle may be an albino. He also cited an example of such a find in Singh a few years back.

Odisha: A yellow turtle was rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Balasore district. It was later handed over to Forest Department officials. B Acharya, Wildlife Warden says, "This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this." (19.07.20) pic.twitter.com/MWxjLzabyc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Netizens were astounded on looking at the images of this rare find. "So beautiful and unique .. Such smooth skin I guess on top it’s slippery n glossy as per the photo .. Is it ??", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Wow.. this is the first time I am seeing this colour.. beautiful it is". Few people on the internet are also calling is 'Auspicious'. Tweeples have also Retweeted the image with their own caption. One person wrote a caption, saying, "Yellow yellow.. But it's a beautiful shining fellow". Another person wrote, "Albinism is a widespread phenomenon across the animal kingdom, caused by the lack of the enzyme Tyrosinase which reduces the amount of melanin in an organism".

This is Albino Flapshell Turtle. Albinism is caused due to lack of melanin pigment in the body.



But this is quite rare in nature. Odds are only 1 in lakh will be albino. Sadly, these turtles are being illegally captive bred for pet trade. https://t.co/kQ46niMkBn — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) October 27, 2020

Tell me WHY I first thought this was a cheese covered burger patty and not a turtle https://t.co/ISOEi4Ozbj — Madelyn ✨ (@MaddiL0VESyoux) October 27, 2020

Are we sure it’s not just covered in Velveeta??? https://t.co/dwQNztrHis — Stephanie Yelenik, PhD (@dendromecon27) October 27, 2020

!! What a wonderful creature https://t.co/LwKNsyMNxj — Turtles Pictures (Now with Tortoises) (@Turtle_Pictures) October 27, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@deva_iitkgp)

