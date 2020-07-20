Rare All-Yellow Turtle Rescued In Odisha's Balasore; 'may Be An Albino' Opines IFS Officer

Locals from Sujanpur village in Soro block of Balasore district rescued a rare yellow turtle on Sunday and handed over the turtle to the Forest Department officials.

After taking over the custody of the turtle, Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, said that it was a unique reptile and he had never seen a turtle like this one before.

"The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Acharya said.

Odisha: A yellow turtle was rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Balasore district. It was later handed over to Forest Department officials. B Acharya, Wildlife Warden says, "This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this." (19.07.20)

According to an IFS officer who is fairly well known on Twitter, the Turtle may be an albino. He also cited an example of such a find in Singh a few years back.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.



A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.

Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back.

The Fishermen in Odisha had caught a rare species of Trionychidae turtle at Deuli Dam under the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. It was later released by the forest department in Deuli dam. Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles. The forest department had then said the turtle weighed more than 30 kilograms and has a maximum life is 50 years. These turtles are usually found in Africa, Asia, and North America.

Odisha: A softshell turtle was rescued by the forest department officials with the help of locals in Mayurbhanj district yesterday. District Forest Officer Swayam Mallick said, "The turtle was caught in a fishing net in Jambhira Dam. Later, it was released in the dam".

