Marine Conservationists Send Back Rescued Turtle Into The Sea Near Canary Islands

A Loggerhead sea turtle was released back into the sea on Saturday, July 25 after it made a phenomenal recovery. As per international media reports, the sea creature was injured while as got tangled in the fishing line in April. Exalted at its freedom, the amphibian headed to a deserted Spanish Island with numbered tourists that posed no threat.

The turtle, which was rescued and treated by the conservation center for marine life in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, had restored to its healthier form and thus was left on Cofete Beach by the rescuers. Lately, several instances of the threat to marine life from human plastic pollution and the fishing gears have been in the news.

Earlier, last year, in a separate incident a loggerhead turtle was hooked by the mouth, legs, and neck in a rudimentary and abandoned fishing tackle which was noticed by a canoeist. A Maritime Rescue Centre posted about the incident on Facebook. Several photos of the injured turtle which was rescued by a Red Cross team emerged online. The creature had sustained an injury on the shell and had cuts in the mouth due to the fishing thread, according to a report.

A sad story with a good outcome. In Spain, a keen-eyed kayaker spotted a loggerhead #turtle which was entangled in fishing gear and #plastic bottles. It was injured but has been rescued and will be released once fully recovered 🚣‍♀️🐢🥰



Sperm whale caught in fishnet

In another more recent incident, Italian coast guard divers rescued a sperm whale that was found entangled in the fishnet off the Aeolian Island. In a footage shared on Facebook by the team, the divers and biologists were seen working overtime to free the sea creature that got caught in illegal netting.

After the Italian government was approached by conversation groups, a team was sent to begin rescue operations on July 20. In the footage released, the divers could be seen trying to slice the pink netting to free the 30-foot whale.

