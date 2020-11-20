Rata Tata Shares The Story Behind His Dog’s Name 'Goa'; Read It Here

Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata on Wednesday shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with some of his adopted dogs, at Bombay House- the global headquarters of Tata Group. Taking to Instagram, Ratan Tata posted an image of his favourite black and white dog 'Goa' who lives at his Bombay House and revealed the story behind the dog's unusual name.

The picture shows the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group with a mask on his face, an arm around Goa and next to him another dog sniffing the rangoli on the floor. The 82-year-old captioned the picture as "A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion".

In the comments section, Tata revealed the story behind Goa's name when an Instagram user asked him "Is 'Goa' the name of the dog? What's the story behind naming it so?" Replying to this Tata said, "He was a stray puppy when he got into my colleague's car in Goa, and came all the way to Bombay House, hence the name Goa".

At Bombay House, a special kennel has been dedicated to stray dogs living around the area. The leader-of-the-pack is Goa who is rumoured to be Tata's favourite. Ratan Tata had even shared a special Instagram story for Goa in January. He posted a picture that showed the dog standing up on its hind legs to hug him.

