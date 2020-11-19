Ratan Tata Shares Pics With Adopted Dogs, Netizens Calls Him 'man With Golden Heart'

Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata recently shared a heartwarming image with adopted dogs. Ratan Tata keeps his followers happy by sharing intriguing stories from his interesting life and keeps them wanting even more. The image perfectly captures the kind and generous spirit of the business tycoon. Left in complete awe after watching the image, netizens have deemed Tata as ‘the man with a golden heart’.

Ratan Tata with adopted dogs

“A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion”, Tata writes in the caption. In the image, Tata can be seen surrounded by two dogs while he is sitting at the staircase. A brown-and-white furred can be seen right behind him. Also, there is a black-and-white furred dog, who is sitting right next to him. Tata can be seen generously looking at the pooch who is sitting just next to him.

Uploaded on Novemver 18, the image has managed to gather a total of 949,829 likes. "Sir you are an inspiration and a breath of fresh air, for the youth of this country which is subtly being misdirected towards non-issues while the whole world burns before our eyes", wrote an Instagram user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Sir I really wana meet you once it's one of my bucket list wish.. please..".

Few days back, the industrialist took to his Instagram to share a picture from his American school yearbook as part of the throwback Thursday trend. Ratan Tata shared a page (literally) from his time at the Riverdale Country School in the United States, where he was completing the latter years of his schooling in 1955. The post also contains another image where Ratan Tata can be seen posing for the camera with his two American school friends, Lou and Rudy, whose name he mentioned in his post. In the snippet, which Ratan Tata shared from his school yearbook, it is mentioned that he played baseball for the first time for the J.V team in extra-curricular activities despite never seeing a game in his life before.

