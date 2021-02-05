'Reins In Hand': Anand Mahindra Shares Clip Of 2 Men Using 'jugaad' To Start Car Engine

Indian business tycoon Ananda Mahindra on February 4 shared a hilarious yet relatable clip of the ‘jugaad’ for propelling a car engine that doesn’t fire to start. Sharing a clip of the two men from the middle east troubleshooting the accelerator, Mahindra wrote, “Looks like a dated video but hilarious nonetheless”. The two men, in the side-splitting footage, were seen dragging the motorcade to restart the ignition after they were seemingly left stranded in the middle of a bustling highway. “And you thought 'jugaad' was an Indian trait! Now you know why we refer to the ‘horsepower of engines & refer to our cars as our chariots. (P.S Always keep the ‘reins’ in your hands)” the business conglomerate added.

In the nearly 2 minutes and 10 seconds video clip, a driver was seen turning the key consistently to restart the engine, whilst another checks the bonnet component to determine the glitch. After minutes of inspection, and tapping the battery terminals to no avail, one of the men tied the rope to the starter motor, to maintain some electrical contact for it to work. Surprisingly, the contact reestablishes and the two men jump on the vehicle wheezing past in full speed on the road with a gigantic fuel smoke pumping from the exhaust. The footage garnered more than 83,000 views, and a slew of reactions as internet related to the incident, citing their own share of experiences on the road with a dilapidated engine.

Looks like a dated video but hilarious nonetheless. And you thought jugaad was an Indian trait! Now you know why we refer to the ‘horse’power of engines & refer to our cars as our chariots. (P.S Always keep the ‘reins’ in your hands... 😊) pic.twitter.com/QasTWou2Vd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2021

Internet narrates own experience

“I had a similar encounter with an autorickshaw driver when the vehicle stopped randomly and we were in the middle of nowhere! He did a similar thing and dropped us to the nearest auto stand,” one said. “This guy is definitely reining his chariot hands-on, seems like he can do without service engineers and towing,” another noted. “Something similar is done by auto drivers in Bangalore when the accelerator cable snaps. The remaining cable is tied to the body of the auto. The left hand used to change gears and the right hand to cling to the cable. Right foot on the accelerator,” said the third.

I remember a few years back, we used the same jugaad when the accelerator cable of my @royalenfield Bullet broke. I was riding the Bullet and friend behind me was controlling the acceleration by controlling the thread tied to the broken cable! — Shrikomang (@shrikomang) February 4, 2021

Well I have done this on my Jawa a few times when the acceletor cable snapped and I had to pull the cable out and pull it ..... many old Jawa riders would have experienced this.... lol — Vc (@plutomissing06) February 5, 2021

This jugaad video is good , but your team nedds to work seriously on the part shortages for xuv300 and deliver it on time. — Udit Maradia (@udit_487) February 4, 2021

Sir, this is the deepest lesson in a tweet that I've seen in a long time. Always keep the reins in your hands... I'll pin this somewhere. Wow! #ingenuity #simplicity — Libra ♎ (@allantarzan) February 4, 2021

Jugaad is definitely only Indian trait but as always we don’t register as our copyright hence others too get inspired & do such jugaads😛😂 — Rekha Shukla (@Rekha_kaveringo) February 4, 2021

My friend use to drive his auto rickshaw like this, when the accelerator wire got cut — Ravi Kumar Mukkera (@Ravimukkera1) February 4, 2021

I did this when my accelerater cable was broken.. — Shamsher Shaikh (@Sambeast2) February 4, 2021

