Anand Mahindra Takes A Dig At Former Aussie Captains After India Wins Historic Series

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra's recent tweet after the historical victory of team India in India vs Australia test series has been doing rounds on the internet. As India beat Australia by three wickets in the last match in the 4-Test match series on January 19, 2021, Anand shared a cutout of statements given by former Australian and England cricket players who looked down upon the Indian cricket team, ahead of the match, and jokingly asked them how they would like to eat their words. His hilarious tweet was quick to catch netizens' attention on the micro-blogging platform and left everyone in splits.

Anand Mahindra takes a dig at former Australian cricket players

On January 19, team India wrote history after they defeated team Australia in India vs Australia 2021 Test series at the Gabba Stadium by three wickets. Soon after the news of India's historical win broke on social media, millions of cricket fans across the globe flocked to Twitter to congratulate the Indian cricket team, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, one tweet that stood out from the rest was by Anand Mahindra.

The Indian billionaire celebrated India's victory by calling out former Australian cricket team captains Michael Clark, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, former Australian keeper Brad Haddin and former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan. Anand shared quotes by each player wherein they predicated that team India is going to get 'hammered' by team Australia and took a dig at them for their false predictions. Sharing the quotes by each player, the Chairman of Mahindra Group jokingly wrote, "How would you like to eat your words? Grilled, fried, baked...wrapped in a chapati or dosa?"

Check out Anand Mahindra's Twitter post below:

How would you like to eat your words? Grilled, fried, baked...wrapped in a chapati or dosa? 😊 pic.twitter.com/nZs3Z2N8Fa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2021

In less than an hour, the tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform with over an astonishing 38k likes and more than 6.6k retweets. Twitterati also slid into the comment section of Anand's tweet and showered team India by heaps of praise. While one user shared Michael Vaughan's latest tweet after India's victory and wrote, "@MichaelVaughan already decided to eat his words with eggs on his face. Let's see what other going to choose", another shared Justin Langer's quote from his today's speech, "Never, ever, ever underestimate the Indians" ~ Langer".

Check out some more reactions below

Actually they didn't behave like experts in this case, their wish to see India get defeated badly overshadowed their ability to understand cricket in it's pure form. — Super Kamal 🔦🔦 (@b_rajsrini) January 19, 2021

Indians to Australia now pic.twitter.com/kuzze8RF2i — Harvard Professor Pingu (@truepingulogy) January 19, 2021

Right now all they need Dr. Morepen's BURNOL pic.twitter.com/S08V1nksqO — Ravi Pandey (@RentedSoldier) January 19, 2021

Clark, ricky, mark waugh and others right now pic.twitter.com/QmzyaTQ4iO — Tejas Mhaskar 🇮🇳 (@mhaskartejas) January 19, 2021

