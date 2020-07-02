Rex Chapman's Adorable Mother-son Video Will Melt Your Hearts; Watch

Basketball player Rex Chapman recently took to his social media to share an adorable video. In the video, a mother is seen helping her son, who suffers from cerebral palsy, skateboard in a skateboarding ring. The mom created a machine for the son to be able to skateboard. Take a look at the heartfelt video below.

Rex Chapman shares adorable video of a mom helping her son

Her son has cerebral palsy, but he’s always wanted to skateboard.



His mom fashioned this machine for him so he could do exactly that. Moms, bruh.



That smile.â¤ï¸ðŸŒŽðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/PNYbbDB4q7 — Rex ChapmanðŸ‡ðŸ¼ (@RexChapman) July 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Viral Video Of Dad Dancing With Infant Baby Will Brighten Your Day; Watch Video

Rex Chapman shared the video on July 1 and it already has over 210K likes and over 37.7K retweets. The video invited a lot of adorable reactions. One user wrote, "This mom rocks and she's going to be in killer shape". Another one wrote, "What a woman!! What a Mom!! Made my day....thank you".

Many users praised the mom for her parenting skills. One user wrote, "Moms are superheroes undercover". Another one wrote, "Parenting, folks. Right here is how it’s done".

ALSO READ | Viral Video Showing Deer Saved From Python By A Man Starts Heated Debate Online; Watch

Rex Chapman's video also invited a new thread of people sharing stories and pictures of their kids who suffer from cerebral palsy as well. One user shared a video of their kid learning to play the piano and sending a tune of love to the people from Rex's video. Another user shared a video of a mom helping her little girl walk with her prosthetics. One user shared a video of a kid hearing something for the first time and adorably hugging his mom after he gets scared. Take a look at these adorable videos.

Wow. Lennie has cerebral palsy too and is learning to play the piano against the odds. He sends this guy a tune with love and solidarity ðŸŽ¼ðŸ™ðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/vsyhPjUVor — Lennie's Tunes (@TunesLennie) July 1, 2020

And first time a cute kid heard something then his reaction- his son scared and hug from mom then he feeling something extraordinary (touching to heart) such mother and her kids always have a best relationship in world pic.twitter.com/W4oJoEfBE8 — Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) July 1, 2020

Two for the price of one pic.twitter.com/7599YcIaTT — Kevin Duff (@kduff70) July 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Viral Video Of Aussie Dog Licking Owner's Homemade Pizza Has Netizens Divided

Tuscaloosa, Alabama:



A guy (who wanted to remain anonymous) saw this young man walking to his workplace at “Taco Casa” — week after week after week.



So he bought him a car.



Humanity.ðŸŒŽâ¤ï¸pic.twitter.com/CHByrtC5Fc — Rex ChapmanðŸ‡ðŸ¼ (@RexChapman) July 1, 2020

Rex Chapman often shares adorable videos on his social media. He earlier shared a video of a guy buying a car for a young man who walked to his workplace every day in Alabama. He also shares cute videos of animals caught being goofy like a dog playing around or a goat trying to score a goal. The content he shares is highly appreciated by his followers.

ALSO READ | Viral Video Of Meghalaya Cops Dancing To John Lenon Song To Stop Drug-abuse Is Priceless

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.