Impeccable Rice Art Video Baffles Internet As Girl Draws Spongebob & Patrick Star | WATCH

A video showing a completely different art form has hit the internet and the netizens are left perplexed. Uploaded on Reddit account farrukhsshah, the video features a young girl showing off her rice art skills as she draws cartoons like Spongebob and Patrick Star. The uploader of the video has made a remark by calling it 'Exquisite rice art'.

The new form of art- Rice Art

The video begins with the girl standing on a chair holding a canvas like thing. As the video progresses, we see the girl jumping off the chair and as she jumps the rice goes up in the air, creating a spongebob like structure. Similarly, in another clip, she can be seen jumping off and creating Patrick Star from the cartoon Spongebob.

Uploaded on October 1, the video has over 13 Million views. The video has been upvoted 89 per cent times. Rather than the art, netizens are more concerned about how the girl is going to clean up the rice that has fallen on the carpet. While few think its easier to clean on a carpet, others think that wooden floor would have been a better option. Recalling a personal experience, on Reddit user wrote, "It's rice, not sand or cat litter or something. Maybe modern cheap vacuum cleaners have garbage suction or something, but my ~12 year old hoover that I paid like 100 bucks for at target still has zero issues with stuff that large".

In a separate incident, one artist licked paint on the canvas and drew an inverted portrait of a man standing in front of him. The video was shared on Twitter and has since been viewed over 49,500 times on the micro-blogging site alone. Meanwhile, netizens have shown their amazement at the artist's ability. In the video which is of a minute, it can be seen that the artist is in front of a man who is standing in front of a man who is holding a plate of paint. At the start of the video, it is not clear as to what the artist is painting but later on, it was revealed to be an inverted portrait of a man who was standing in front of him.

(Image Credits: Reddit/r/interestingasfuck)

