Givenchy Launches Three-toed Socks; Netizens Say 'Scooby Doo On His Way To Spooky Island'

French luxury brand Givenchy launched its Spring collection for the year 2021 and one of its products have become a reason for a laugh riot among netizens. The collection features uncanny three-toed socks along with three-toed sandals and netizens have extremely strange reactions to it. Netizens are comparing the socks with the iconic cartoon Scooby Doo’s feet as both of them were of the same colour.

Three-toed socks remind of Scooby Doo’s feet

A post uploaded on Twitter by username ‘@hannahtindle’ consists of three images. Two images belong to the newly launched collection from Givenchy featuring the feet of models wearing the light brown three-toed socks along with three-toed sandals. However, one image shows the feet of Scooby Doo, making a hilarious comparison between the two. The caption says, “My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it”.

My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it pic.twitter.com/wVTkcVlELO — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) October 4, 2020

There have been different reactions from netizens on the three toed socks. However, the hilarious post has managed to gather a total of 5.6K likes. Tweeples are also sharing the image with their own caption. Making a hilarious remark, one Twitter user wrote, "you wear tabis i wear three toed givenchy sandals we are NOT the same x". Another person wrote, "which leaf is gonna wear these to a game next season, dress code be damned?".

I thought this was scooby dressed as the old lady on the plane lol https://t.co/HmpSfrXgLz pic.twitter.com/Eekz70vYRb — s t a n 🍒 (@spiropyran) October 5, 2020

Is this a good time to bring up my wetsuit booties? https://t.co/NKm4DYyZ5W pic.twitter.com/wvjITXHs98 — sxc autumnal bitch (@ciaraisfabbb) October 5, 2020

scooby doo on his way to spooky island https://t.co/An5n5Ov1vQ — luce 🦇 4.20 OF’s (@babyscrambles) October 5, 2020

This is so wrong so very very very wrong pic.twitter.com/uy2DCKPHlE — Spoopy Chairman Mardikins 🖤🕷 (@IAmMardikins) October 6, 2020

It’s giving big disco Scoob energy pic.twitter.com/oUyLLX016w — 🌻✨ daisy (@__dais_) October 5, 2020

@itsMegannn94 I think I need these — Hazel Byrne (@H_Byrne) October 5, 2020

They look fine on the dog — Tabitha 📚🇿🇦🇪🇺😷blm (@tabithaplain) October 5, 2020

