Robert Irwin posts selfie with tortoise amid coronavirus lockdown, netizens all hearts

Like many of us who are stuck at home amid coronavirus lockdown and are forced to stay in isolation, Australian environmentalist and zookeeper Steve Irwin's younger son Robert has finally found his "self-isolation buddy." The young boy shared an adorable selfie with a cute tortoise which has taken the Internet by storm.

An adorable click

In the selfie, the viewers can catch a young tortoise Igloo striking a pose with Robert. The picture has received around 86,000 retweets and over 835,000 likes. According to reports, as per the official website of the Australian zoo, Igloo is an Aldabra tortoise. According to the reports by Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, the species was one of the first to be protected to ensure its survival.

This post of the 12-year-old comes after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison requested people to stay at homes and not leave until absolutely necessary. This initiative has been taken up to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection. As of now, there have been over 4,800 cases of the disease in the country and 20 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

My self isolation buddy 😐 pic.twitter.com/Gu7H0ljF3U — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) March 31, 2020

As soon as the little one uploaded the pictures on social media, several people stormed the comment section with their take on the picture. One of the users expressed his happiness ofter seeing the selfie and lauded the family for their effortless work towards the animals. Another user commented on the similarities between the father and son.

Do you more or less know how old this tortoise is by chance? I'm glad you and your family are doing well by the way..👍🏽 — ⌗ᴀᴜsᴛɪɴᴡᴇsᴛᴍᴏᴏʀᴇ🧢 (@Mr_Westmoore) March 31, 2020

He looks like his dad. That's awesome. — Erik The Red 🐺 (@ErikTheRed_22) April 1, 2020

Wow you look like your Dad in this photo! — Traci Connor (@TraciPConnor) March 31, 2020

