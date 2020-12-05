‘Rubber Duck Revolution’ In Thailand Gains Momentum As Protestors Demand Reforms

Thailand’s pro-democracy demonstrators took over Bangkok’s streets to move further with their campaign that demands reforms. Yellow inflatable ducks have become the mascot of these protests after several demonstrators used them as shields to protect themselves from violent police actions on November 17. According to the reports, people had initially brought the inflatable ducks as a joke but after using them as shields against violent police actions, they hailed the water play material.

Rubber duck revolution

As per the reports by AP, 800 protesters marched to the Infantry Regiment. Soon, the number increased and grew to 1,000. Several demonstrators were seen carrying placards that read 'Salute yellow ducks'. Activist Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, who has served 7 years in the prison said, “People should be able to criticize the king. People should be able to inspect what he does. In this way, people will respect and love him more”. Thai protesters are calling for curbs on the monarchy and changes to the constitution that were brought in under the junta rule. Over the months, pro-democracy protestors and royalists have clashed time and again with several people being left injured. As per reports, Bangkok's emergency medical service even reported some gunshot wounds.

(Protesters carry inflatable yellow ducks, which have become good-humored symbols of resistance during anti-government rallies, while marching towards the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment,a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai king, Sunday,Nov. 29, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Image Credits: AP)

(Protesters hold a rally outside the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment,a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai king, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Image Credits: AP)

(Pro-democracy demonstrators are continuing their protests calling for the government to step down and reforms to the constitution and the monarchy, despite legal charges being filed against them and the possibility of violence from their opponents or a military crackdown. Image Credits: AP)

(A protester's backpack is adorned with a large yellow duck, which has become a good-humored symbol of resistance during anti-government rallies, while waiting for other protesters outside the base entrance of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai king, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. Image Credits: AP)

Protestors are also demanding the resignation of the incumbent Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha. A few days back, there was also a state of emergency declared to enable the police to break up groups gathering outside the prime minister’s office. The officials further justified the emergency measures partly on the grounds of some protesters disturbing a royal motorcade during a mass rally in Bangkok.

For next protest March learn from students in Thailand pic rubber ducks flotation devices

A pro-democracy protester wears a hat in the shape of a yellow rubber duck, which has become a recent symbol for the ongoing protests, during an anti-government rally in Bangkok, Thailand

Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/CNe1TZLkux — Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) November 23, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)

