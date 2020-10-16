Santa Claus And Red Nosed Reindeer From 'Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer' Up For Auction

Starrers of the Christmas animation movie “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer '', the Reindeer and Santa Claus will be going up for an auction which will take place on November 13. Auction house ‘Profiles in History’ will be hosting the auction for the 6 inch tall Rudolph and 11 inch tall Santa. Taking to their official website, the host of the auction thanked the official Historian/Biographer for Rankin/Bass Productions, Rick Goldschmidt.

(Image Credits: Profilesinhistory.com)

Puppets up for an auction

Collector Peter Lutrario of Staten Island who bought the puppets 15 years ago said , “I always said I would die with the dolls”. He added, “I’m just putting the family first”. He said that he had thought he would never sell these but now that he has turned 65, he wants to leave something for his children and grandchildren. Used for the filming of the show at Tadaito Mochinaga’s MOM Productions, the puppets are a creation of Japanese puppet maker Ichiro Komuro. Talking about the puppets, Lutrario said, “They’re still malleable”.

(The 6-inch-tall Rudolph and 11-inch-tall Santa used to animate the 1964 TV special are being sold together in the auction that starts Nov. 13 and are expected to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000. Image Credits: AP)

(The Rudolph reindeer puppet used in the filming of the 1964 Christmas special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer". Image Credits: AP)

As per the catalogue of the auction house, the Rudolph character made its first appearance in the year 1939, in a booklet written by Robert Lewis May. Later, the Rudolph story was adapted in different forms, including, a 1948 theatrical cartoon. The catalogue includes a registration form for auctioneers who are interested in buying the puppets. The puppets have been made up of wood, wire, cloth and leather. Also, after all these years, Rudolph’s nose manages to light up.

(Image Credits:Youtube/AssociatedPress)

