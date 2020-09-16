'The Christmas Chronicles 2' Trailer: Goldie & Kurt Promise A Brand New Holiday Adventure

Netflix has finally revealed their first holiday season present. The streaming giant released The Christmas Chronicles 2 teaser trailer. Actor Kurt Russell is back as Santa Claus but with a brand new mission. This time he is not alone, Mr. Claus is accompanied by his wife Mrs. Claus a.k.a. Russell’s real wife Goldie Hawn. So how impressive is the first look as compared to the 2108 prequel? Find out here.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 teaser trailer review

Christmas is an important festival that is celebrated across the globe. No wonder many streaming giants and production houses release holiday films during the last few months of the year. The streaming service Netflix is gearing for the holiday season with an on slot of various movies and web series.

The first gift ahead of this holiday season has finally been revealed. Kurt Russell is back as Santa Claus. The legendary actor has taken up the role for the second time for his film The Christmas Chronicles 2. Netflix has shared the first glimpse of this upcoming sequel.

It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due.



Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020

Plot

As mentioned above Netflix has finally released The Christmas Chronicles 2 teaser trailer. As the film’s teaser trailer suggests, Mrs. Claus is introduced in a big way and is explained that she has designed Santa’s village. Although the teaser revolves around two kids getting a tour of Santa’s village the overall movie revolves around the Clauses trying to save Christmas from the naughty Belsnickel. Mr. and Mrs. Claus are also helped by their young friends on this mission.

What works?

The Christmas Chronicles 2 teaser provides only a short glimpse. But even though the teaser did not give away many details, it does look promising. Kurt Russell and Golide Hawn’s chemistry is working wonders for this holiday film. Goldie Hawn’s addition to the sequel’s cast is a cherry on top for this film, since its prequel was already a hit during the holiday season in 2018.

Final thoughts

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is no doubt riding high on expectations. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's on and off screen chemistry is a gift for their fans. Since the film already has a successful prequel in hand, this film is expected to garner a good response. Now, it completely depends on the film and whether it impresses the audience during the holiday since it will be competing with many other holiday releases.

