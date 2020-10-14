'Halloween House' Decorated With 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Characters Wins Internet

Halloween is approaching and in a bid to celebrate the spooky season with a blast a person has spent 3 months decorating his house. Uploaded on Reddit, the 7 images give us a glimpse of the decoration of the house using custom-made characters from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’. While few images show the completely ready structures, others depict ‘behind the scenes’ of the process of making the characters.

The Halloween House

Uploaded by username ‘u/martyz’, the first image shows the entire red bricked house with various characters placed on sides. We can see the character of Jack Skellington on one side of the roof and Sally on the other side of the roof. In between is the dog. On the doorway staircase, there are few lit up pumpkins placed and right beside the staircase we see the character ‘Oogie Boogie’ from the movie. There are images which depict the hard work that has been put into making these structures. The main entrance of the house has a wooden board attached with it that says, ‘Halloween Town’. The post has been captioned as, "My friend spent about 3 months building custom-made characters from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” to decorate his house for Halloween".

Read: Debate Fly Wig: Viral Bug From Mike Pence's Hair At VP Debate Is Now A Halloween Costume

Uploaded on October 12, the post has managed to gather 115 comments and has been upvoted 96 per cent times. "Good news is they can leave them up for christmas too if they put a santa hat on Jack!", wrote a person in the comment section. Another Reddit user wrote, "Now THAT is how you effectively spend your time in quarantine. Some people got their body’s back in shape, others read a dozen books, but this guy... this guy’s got it all figured out. Time well spent!!".

Read: Pet Groomer Transforms Poodle Into Skeleton For Halloween, Internet Says ‘genius’

Read: 'The Addams Family 2' Teaser Is Here To Make Your Halloween Spookier Than Ever!

Also Read: Was Cameron Boyce Supposed To Be In 'Hubie Halloween'? Find Out

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/martyz)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.