Saree-clad Woman Catches Snake With Bare Hands, Netizens Laud Her 'indomitable Courage'

A stunning video captures a female snake catcher, dressed in a saree, rescuing a snake from a household. A 1min 45second video of the entire encounter was shared by Dr Ajayita on Twitter who revealed that snake catcher was dressed to attend a wedding when she got the call asking for help. Putting work first, the brave woman immediately rushed to the spot and caught the venomous reptile.

In the video, the snake catcher Virat Bhagini, dressed in a purple saree could be seen looking for a cobra snake. As the clip progresses, Bhagini is be seen moving furniture so as to find the hidden snake. Throughout the quest, she does not use any equipment. She finally finds the snake behind a sofa and catches it from its tale. The video finally ends by showing her carrying the snake outside the house to put it inside a bag. When asked if about the festive attire she humbly replies that she was dressed for a wedding. However, she got the emergency call which she couldn't refuse.

Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree. pic.twitter.com/uSQEhtqIbA — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 12, 2020

Since shared, the clip has left the netizens flabbergasted. While many have lauded the ‘exemplary courage’ of the woman, many others asserted that it was very uncommon to see a woman catching a snake. Meanwhile, the clip has managed to rack up over 457 thousand views, over 9.3 thousand likes and plenty of other comments.

'Salute to her'

There were debates on her identity as well. "A friend just informed me that her name is Nirzara Chitti," argued a user. While another wrote, "She lives somewhere near Belgaum. Both she and her husband are snake rescuers. She has a Utube channel too." Yet another comment read, "There was a girl in Gujarat, Snehal Bhatt she was known as Cobra girl. Just give a search".

There was a girl in Gujarat, Snehal Bhatt she was known as Cobra girl. Just give a search. — Sinhrann (@sinhrann) September 13, 2020

In my city, a guy name Afsar Hussain is a wild life saver, thousands of snakes, lizards, crocodiles and other wild animals have been saved since last 30 years. YouTube channel is "Snake Saver Afsar Hussain" He is an incredible guy, he is doing of it's own without any govt help. — Abdul Khader (@AKhader36) September 13, 2020

💪💪🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/RZhSnHYcyG — Amit Ahlawat 🇮🇳 A logical Indian 🇮🇳 (@Amit777Ahlawat) September 13, 2020

Sanskaari snake catcher..!!! Super job.. Kudos to her...!!! — Sandesh TG (@TGSandesh) September 15, 2020

Apparently she is from Belgaum https://t.co/J5MkTzHEhq — भारत धर्म (@BharatDharma) September 13, 2020

