Chrissy Teigen Pranks Her Mother With Fake Cobra Snake, Netizens In Splits | Watch

The popular and acclaimed American model Chrissy Teigen recently played out a scary, yet exceedingly hilarious prank on her mother that has got the internet talking. The model, known for her goofy pranks that she plays oftentimes, once again has her fans rolling in the aisles. This time, the witty and the playful artist pranked her mum with a fake snake on the flooring to give her the goosebumps. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Chrissy shared two footages, each recorded at her home and nearly 10 and 14 seconds, respectively. In one she can be seen scheming with an artificial snake on the scene and the second one shows her mother’s priceless reaction after she spots the reptile on the floor.

As the clip opens, Chrissy can be seen waiting for her mother to enter the scene who is swimming in the backyard pool oblivious about what’s going to happen. Chrissy’s mother then walks towards the house, casually, admiring the scenic view clad in her blue robe. A few steps from the door, the lady stands frozen and lets out a shriek as she encounters the large cobra-like snake. Not knowing that she has been a victim of a prank, Chrissy’s mum stands transfixed looking around desperately for help as the model then bursts out laughing at her mother’s reaction. The footages garnered over 9 lakh views as users were startled at the nerve chilling prank, which was received as humorous by many others.

Chrissy's prank wins internet

“I’ll be sure to let Michael’s know you all think they make very realistic snakes! This shit looks incredibly fake in person lol,” wrote one, making laughter emoticon. “This is why I live where the air hurts my face,” said another, astonished. “I have a realistic rattlesnake in my front garden next to my front door. Let me just say I do not have many people I don't know knocking on my door,” said the third. “I’m trying to get a motion sensor that makes the rattle sound to make it more realistic,” the fourth joked. The video since then has been widely circulated as it has caused a tremendous stir across social media.

Why you do your Mama like that?! Lol 😂 — Tammy Wilson (@RachKrav64) September 8, 2020

Y'all so mean, go get that snake 🤣 — Marvin Scott (@gameovermarv) September 8, 2020

I dont care what anyone says...that woman was gangster😂😂 — u r overthinking✨ (@Ozulaa2) September 8, 2020

That little scream 😂 she was gon fight the snake if she had too 🥴😂😂😂🥰 — T.J. Suire 🖖🏼👅🏳️‍🌈 (@TJSuire) September 8, 2020

This legit gave me a heart attack. I thought it was real. 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/qqdCdqo8iv — Cami Sheffield (@CamiAnnS) September 8, 2020

Omg... 🤭 warning next time please..LOL. That made everything on me curl and pucker simultaneously. — Rob Hauserman (@RobHauserman) September 8, 2020

It’s fake, but looks real in the video. If you see that fake snake in person, you can tell it’s fake....... I’d still scream though 😅 — Krossover (@DJ_KrossOver) September 9, 2020

I’ll be honest, I’d probably kill the person who did this to me. Snakes are my biggest fear 😱😱😱 — Wendi Raé Ballew (@DevilsReject65) September 8, 2020

