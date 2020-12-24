Saturn And Jupiter Come Cheek-to-cheek Above Burj Khalifa In Rare Celestial Dance | Watch

As Jupiter and Saturn were closest to each other on December 21, netizens all across social media shared mesmerizing images and videos of the rare sight. One such thread has emerged on Twitter, uploaded by user ‘@djflore’, as it shows, both the planets above the world's tallest building- Burj Khalifa. NASA had informed that the two planets were closer than they have ever been since the Middle Ages, which is more than 400 years.

Planets and Burj Khalifa

The thread has four parts. The first part shows a zoomed image of the building with the planets next to it. The caption says, “The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Was able to capture the planets setting behind Burj Khalifa”. The next part are another two whole length shots of the building with the planets. The third part, however, is a stunning wide angle video, which shows the building all shimmery with lights and the planets along with it. And the last part is a close up video. It shows the planets glowing and setting down. Let's have a look.

Netizens react

Stunned by the images, netizens took over the comment section. "This. Is. Incredible", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Wow! This is awesome!!!". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the images and videos with their own captions. "This is Absolutely Stunning! I hope your get major recognition for this work", wrote a person in the caption. Another person wrote, "Fun Fact: the alignment of 3 or more planetary bodies is known as a syzygy - which would be a killer Scrabble scorer if the stingy buggers gave more than 2 of the letter Y in the game".

The Gulf Photo Plus - Dubai's center for photography also retweeted the images and videos, calling Florian's effort 'stunning'.

This is a stunning effort by Florian! Have a look! Great work. https://t.co/4i4lE0LJQW — Gulf Photo Plus (@gulfphotoplus) December 22, 2020

Such a phenomenon occurs only when one of the earth's poles has its maximum tilt away from the Sun. This conjunction has also been termed as 'The Christmas Star'. It took place after sunset in the south-western sky and it was seen with naked eyes. The last such conjunction was seen in 1623, however, it was not visible from most part of the Earth. Now, the next ‘Great Conjunction’ will only happen 400 years later on November 4, 2040.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@djflore)

