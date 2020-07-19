'Scary, Dangerous': Houses Collapse, Flow Into Drain Due To Rain In Delhi; Netizens React

A house collapsed in the slum area of Delhi's Anna Nagar near ITO on Sunday following heavy rainfall. The slums were located behind the under-construction WHO headquarters, next to a sewage drain. A video of the same went viral on social media where a house is seen collapsing in the overflowing drain. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A small NDRF team was sent to Anna Nagar near ITO to take stock of the situation.

"The flow of water in the nullah was intense, running water entered a pit which was dug to construct a parking facility, causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed," Pushpa, a resident of a slum in Delhi's Anna Nagar told ANI.

#WATCH Delhi: A house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO today following heavy rainfall. No one was present in the house at the time of the incident. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IwS5X08nps — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Reactions

This happened in Delhi’s Anna Nagar this morning.



Covid, riots and now rains...



Expect @ArvindKejriwal to blame someone else for this disaster in his next ad blitz! #DelhiRains https://t.co/rdDg2b9sIH — Dhaval Parmar (@DhavalParmarBJP) July 19, 2020

Today's Anna Nagar, Delhi incident, time to realise that illegal stretches besides railway stations, sewers, metro routes, Yamuna river etc needs to be reviewed in lieu of natural calamities and otherwise... pic.twitter.com/Jq0qzxenYa — Saminder Singh Gill (@saminder786) July 19, 2020

@NallaNagendra1 @RahulGandhi @ArvindKejriwal Scary Scenes, Houses Come Crumbling In Indraparsth Metro Jhuggis, Anna Nagar, Delhi, I Request AAP Govt To Look After This As Soon As Possible pic.twitter.com/GqSMLiY3cG — Jannath Hussain Alma (@jannath508) July 19, 2020

Oh My God!!! It's so horrible..



A house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar, Delhi near ITO following heavy rainfall.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/r2RoLjXvJ9 — Junaid Ahmad (@_junaidahmad_) July 19, 2020

Delhi waterlogged in the first spell of rains

Due to waterlogging, traffic snarls were also reported at many places in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police has been alerting commuters about traffic snarls due to waterlogging at specific areas across the city. Several low-lying areas and road stretches where repair is going were flooded.

PM Modi dials CM Sonowal to take stock of Assam floods, COVID and Baghjan well

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. Residents took to social media to share the videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads.

'Turning Delhi into London can wait': BJP targets Kejriwal on plight of Delhi after rains

(with agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.