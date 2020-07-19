Last Updated:

'Scary, Dangerous': Houses Collapse, Flow Into Drain Due To Rain In Delhi; Netizens React

Some houses collapsed in the slum area in Delhi after rains. "My house vanished as if it never existed," Pushpa, a resident of a slum in Anna Nagar told ANI

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Delhi

A house collapsed in the slum area of Delhi's Anna Nagar near ITO on Sunday following heavy rainfall. The slums were located behind the under-construction WHO headquarters, next to a sewage drain. A video of the same went viral on social media where a house is seen collapsing in the overflowing drain. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A small NDRF team was sent to Anna Nagar near ITO to take stock of the situation.

"The flow of water in the nullah was intense, running water entered a pit which was dug to construct a parking facility, causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed," Pushpa, a resident of a slum in Delhi's Anna Nagar told ANI.

Reactions

Delhi waterlogged in the first spell of rains

Due to waterlogging, traffic snarls were also reported at many places in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police has been alerting commuters about traffic snarls due to waterlogging at specific areas across the city. Several low-lying areas and road stretches where repair is going were flooded.

PM Modi dials CM Sonowal to take stock of Assam floods, COVID and Baghjan well

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. Residents took to social media to share the videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads.

'Turning Delhi into London can wait': BJP targets Kejriwal on plight of Delhi after rains

(with agency inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all