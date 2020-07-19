'Turning Delhi Into London Can Wait': BJP Targets Kejriwal On Plight Of Delhi After Rains

BJP has targeted the AAP-led Delhi government over the plight of the national capital after the first spell of rains flooded the city. BJP leader and party's national IT head Amit Malviya has slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the miserable condition of the national capital amid the first spell of rain in the city.

While targeting the chief minister, Malviya took a dig at Kejriwal's claim of making a London out of Delhi in the wake of the current miserable condition of the city amid rains. He also talked about the alarming COVID-19 situation in the capital a few days ago before the Centre intervened.

Malviya even shared a video in which a house collapses anf flows into drain in Anna Nagar after heavy rains lashed the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal's claim of making Delhi London can wait...



During Covid pandemic, he reduced Delhi to Italy and now after just one spell of rain, it has turned into Venice.



But don't worry, next round of advertisement where Kejriwal is praising Kejriwal, must be on its way... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 19, 2020

This happened in Delhi’s Anna Nagar this morning.



Covid, riots and now rains...



Expect Arvind Kejriwal to blame someone else for this disaster in his next ad blitz! pic.twitter.com/mU6gFSMSul — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 19, 2020

Delhi waterlogged in the first spell of rains

The criticism by BJP comes after the national capital received its first spell of heavy rains. The first spell itself brought the national capital to its knees, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic coming to a standstill at key stretches in the city. Also, a 56-year-old man died allegedly due to drowning after his mini-truck was submerged in water under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. Residents took to social media to share the videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the man was trying to remove his vehicle from the waterlogged patch of road. In his explanation over the miserable situation of Delhi, the AAP MP while speaking with ANI said, "There are many agencies such as MCD, PWD, and Jal Board dealing with water-logging. That makes it difficult to ascertain who is responsible for waterlogging at a particular place."

(With inputs from agencies)