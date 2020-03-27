Security Officer Takes Over A Museum’s Twitter Account, Charms Fans With His Antics

While the entire world continues to be gripped in an envelope of fear and anticipation amid the Coronavirus pandemic and nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown. However, people like security guards have got whole new responsibilities.

Videos of a security guard has won an army of fans and has taken over social media at the National Cowboy Museum, with his charming puns and selfies. Due to the pandemic, several employees of the museum in Oklahoma are working from home due to illness or self-isolation. Thus, social media duties have been given to the head of security, Tim.

Tim, the head of security at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, has been managing its social media accounts. He admitted in his first tweet that he is new to Twitter but is excited to post. He reportedly told the media that he and his team are continuing to protect and monitor the museum grounds.

Hello, my name is Tim and I am the head of security for The Cowboy. I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed. I’m new to this but excited. My team will also continue to protect and monitor the museum. Thanks, Tim Send pic.twitter.com/bPiXD9DoAd — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

Tim has won an army of fans over the last week with daily posts touring the museum’s collection.

In one post, Tim highlighted a photography exhibit called “Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing”.

“Her photographs are very moving. That is a photo of her. She looks like someone I’d want to have a beer with,” he wrote, ending the post with “Thanks, Tim”.

Here are Woody and his friends from Toy Story. They’re part of our Find Your Western exhibition exploring the West’s role in popular culture. Watched this movie with the grandkids. Tried to catch them moving, Lucas and Keira. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/TEbLWEm8Yh — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Some of his posts are educational and gave social media users a glimpse of the museum's displays.

Asked how I ended up doing the social media. I got roped into it. LOL. Here's a twisted rawhide rope used by the Argentinian Gauchos. Gauchos were the South American equivalent of the American Cowboy. Argentina 1880-1900. Leather, iron 1983.62.37 #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/qXjQ2BBmJi — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 24, 2020

It seems Tim is not too familiar with Twitter and doesn't always get it right and seems to be having some trouble with hashtags. In other tweets, Tim shared pictures of himself with actors Kevin Costner and Sam Elliott, who he praised for having a 'quality mustache'.

Alongside a picture of Tim with Elliot at last year's Western Heritage Awards, he wrote: 'Sam Elliott. He got swarmed just trying to walk down the hall. Asked if he needed any help and he said that's what he signed up for. Quality mustache. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim.'

Got to meet Kevin Costner at last year’s Western Heritage Awards. He was very funny. Unfortunately there’s no dancing at the awards or wolves. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/7Bud5EIrgD — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 23, 2020

Sam Elliott. He got swarmed just trying to walk down the hall. Asked if he needed any help and he said that’s what he signed up for. Quality mustache. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/naGBYfwprJ — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 24, 2020

People are branding him the “highlight of my quarantine.” While his new fans have told Tim to continue doing his new work.

“If they ever try taking away the social media responsibility away from you Tim just say, “Frayed Knot!” Commented @jillianbean85.

Seth Spillman, institutions chief marketing and communications director has been praised by the people, for giving Tim this job to handle the social media accounts. Tim’s tweets have drawn hundreds of fans to the account, many from outside the state and even the US.

