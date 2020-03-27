The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Security Officer Takes Over A Museum’s Twitter Account, Charms Fans With His Antics

What’s Viral

Security guard at the National Cowboy Western Heritage Museum takes over museum’s Twitter account, becomes instant icon spreading happiness

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Security guard runs a museum’s Twitter account, becomes instant icon amidst Coronavirus

While the entire world continues to be gripped in an envelope of fear and anticipation amid the Coronavirus pandemic and nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown. However, people like security guards have got whole new responsibilities.

Videos of a security guard has won an army of fans and has taken over social media at the National Cowboy Museum, with his charming puns and selfies. Due to the pandemic, several employees of the museum in Oklahoma are working from home due to illness or self-isolation. Thus, social media duties have been given to the head of security, Tim.

Tim, the head of security at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, has been managing its social media accounts. He admitted in his first tweet that he is new to Twitter but is excited to post. He reportedly told the media that he and his team are continuing to protect and monitor the museum grounds.

Tim has won an army of fans over the last week with daily posts touring the museum’s collection.

In one post, Tim highlighted a photography exhibit called “Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by National Cowboy Museum (@nationalcowboymuseum) on

“Her photographs are very moving. That is a photo of her. She looks like someone I’d want to have a beer with,” he wrote, ending the post with “Thanks, Tim”. 

 

Some of his posts are educational and gave social media users a glimpse of the museum's displays.

It seems Tim is not too familiar with Twitter and doesn't always get it right and seems to be having some trouble with hashtags. In other  tweets, Tim shared pictures of himself with actors Kevin Costner and Sam Elliott, who he praised for having a 'quality mustache'.

Alongside a picture of Tim with Elliot at last year's Western Heritage Awards, he wrote: 'Sam Elliott. He got swarmed just trying to walk down the hall. Asked if he needed any help and he said that's what he signed up for. Quality mustache. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim.' 

 

People are  branding him the “highlight of my quarantine.” While his new fans have told Tim to continue doing his new work.

“If they ever try taking away the social media responsibility away from you Tim just say, “Frayed Knot!” Commented @jillianbean85.

Seth Spillman, institutions chief marketing and communications director has been praised by the people, for giving Tim this job to handle the social media accounts. Tim’s tweets have drawn hundreds of fans to the account, many from outside the state and even the US. 

READ: Coronavirus: J-K Admin Asks DCs, SPs To Caution Religious Leaders Against Holding Congregation

READ: Trump Says Will Speak With Xi Jinping As US Overtakes China With Most Coronavirus Cases

READ: Joel Embiid Extends His Support To Karl-Anthony Towns Amid Coronavirus Crisis

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kerala
KERALA REPORTS HIGHEST CASES
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
NDRF
NDRF KEPT ON STANDBY
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS