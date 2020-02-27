Viral 'Shallow' Singer Invited To The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Performance Stuns The Internet

The unsuspecting subway station singer Charlotte Awbery has once again caught the limelight as she was seen performing at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The video of the talented singer was shared on the official YouTube channel and Twitter handle of Ellen DeGeneres where she could be seen performing the hit number Shallow from A Star Is Born.

In the video, the British singer enters the show in a remarkable beige attire as she is welcomed by Ellen who admires her singing skills and speaks about her journey. The singer reveals that her star moment happened after 15 years of struggle as a professional singer to which the audience hooted and cheered.

Charlotte's star moment

Speaking about her singing career, Charlotte told Ellen, “I do pubs. I do bars. I do restaurants”. She further added saying, “My dad always said to me, "Wherever you are, just always sing. Never give up. He’s right”. She clarified that the video in which she can be seen performing Lady Gaga's number Shallow for the content creator Kevin wasn’t staged. She said, “I was literally on the way to meet my friend”, emphasizing that the performance that shot her to fame was impromptu.

Ellen then asks the singer to perform Lady Gaga’s Shallow cover live on the stage. The singer who had earlier impressed the internet by sharing a video of herself performing Ariana Grande's hit number No tears left to cry, takes the mic confidently and blows the audience’s mind away with her fantastic performance. The video of her performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Twitter has earned her loads of reactions. The audience has once again become a fan of the subway singer’s captivating style and a magical voice.

.@CharlotteAwbery sang Shallow in a subway station and on my show. More than 60 million views later she’s officially off the deep end. pic.twitter.com/WIsTj5LJxj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 26, 2020

Ellen you are just amazing 💐 — Bonita (@BonitaJacob26) February 26, 2020

Thank you Ellen for giving this woman the light she deserves!! What an amazing voice!! — Josie.B (@josieblumenfeld) February 26, 2020

She’s amazing what a voice 😳 — Cynthia (@windinmyhair59) February 26, 2020

Great singer and loving that Farrah hair!!! Gorgeous!!! — **SoCalGirl** (@SoCalGirl1208) February 26, 2020

I don’t know what it is about that song, but it brings me to tears every time and @CharlotteAwbery is absolutely incredible singing it! — Holli Irizarry (@MrsIrizarry) February 26, 2020

Get her a recording contract. American Idol. The Voice. Something — John Handysides (@samboy3340) February 26, 2020

