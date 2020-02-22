Subway Station Singer Who Went Viral With 'Shallow' Drops Ariana Grande Cover

Charlotte Awbery, the subway station singer renowned for singing Lady Gaga’s Shallow cover, has captivated fans in another video that she shared performing Ariana Grande's hit number No tears left to cry.

The video wherein Charlotte can be seen performing Ariana’s music number has been viewed over 254.5k times, It features the singer in a gorgeous black attire performing with grooves and rhythms in the mic confidently. The fans have been swept off their feet once again by the mind-blowing performance of their favourite Subway station singer.

I love @ArianaGrande! Check out a capture when I covered No Tears Left to Cry. pic.twitter.com/WAHVygSfq7 — Charlotte Awbery (@AwberyCharlotte) February 21, 2020

Powerful voice enchanted social media

Her powerful voice has once again left the online community enchanted. The commenters on Twitter have poured in huge appreciation for the lady, admiring her singing skills. Some users even made song recommendations online for her to sing for the audience. “charlotte can you sing a song from Lana del Rey. I think any song from her would be perfect in your voice”, wrote a user. Others pointed out that the woman has a captivating style and a magical voice.

Charlotte was stopped while she exited the subway station a few days ago by Kevin for a game of Finish the Lyric. She was then asked to complete the lyrics to Gaga’s Shallow as he recorded it on camera. Charlotte obliged to his request as she took the mic off Kevin's hands confidently and began singing in a voice that had stunned the internet. The users since then have been fans of Charlotte's flawless singing, who also turned out to be a professional singer.

SING TAYLOR NEXT PERIODT — STREAM THE MAN (@tonyyyyyvu) February 21, 2020

QUEEN U BETTER SINGGGGGGG — ً (@goodnightnmo) February 21, 2020

Absolutely no choice but to stan. QUEEN 👑 — Chris Macheras (@chrismacheras) February 21, 2020

QUEEEENNN — 𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 (@billiesrems) February 21, 2020

your voice is so beautiful — 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 (@onlylauv) February 21, 2020

oh we're definitely stanning — R (fan account) (@arianaspilltea) February 22, 2020

POP LEGEND — 𝒌𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒂 (@nasaruins) February 21, 2020

