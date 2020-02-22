The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Subway Station Singer Who Went Viral With 'Shallow' Drops Ariana Grande Cover

What’s Viral

Subway station singer recently posted a video of herself on Twitter performing Ariana Grande's cover that has captivated the Social media audience. 

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Subway

Charlotte Awbery, the subway station singer renowned for singing Lady Gaga’s Shallow cover, has captivated fans in another video that she shared performing Ariana Grande's hit number No tears left to cry.

The video wherein Charlotte can be seen performing Ariana’s music number has been viewed over 254.5k times, It features the singer in a gorgeous black attire performing with grooves and rhythms in the mic confidently. The fans have been swept off their feet once again by the mind-blowing performance of their favourite Subway station singer.

Powerful voice enchanted social media

Her powerful voice has once again left the online community enchanted. The commenters on Twitter have poured in huge appreciation for the lady, admiring her singing skills. Some users even made song recommendations online for her to sing for the audience. “charlotte can you sing a song from Lana del Rey. I think any song from her would be perfect in your voice”, wrote a user. Others pointed out that the woman has a captivating style and a magical voice.

Read Sir Gary Sobers Dancing On Bollywood Songs Is The Best Thing On Internet

Read Justin Bieber Dedicated These Songs To His Wife Hailey? Check Lyrics

Charlotte was stopped while she exited the subway station a few days ago by Kevin for a game of Finish the Lyric. She was then asked to complete the lyrics to Gaga’s Shallow as he recorded it on camera. Charlotte obliged to his request as she took the mic off Kevin's hands confidently and began singing in a voice that had stunned the internet. The users since then have been fans of Charlotte's flawless singing, who also turned out to be a professional singer.

 

Read 'Stay Strong': Hollywood Showers Love On 9-year-old Who Was Bullied At School

Read Hollywood Barriers Fall In Milestone Oscars For ‘Parasite’

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AZAD: 'WILL PAY FOR EVERY CRIME'
YOGI, RUPANI SNUBBED AFTER KEJRIWAL
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
HRITHIK & FAMILY'S MAHASHIVRATRI
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE