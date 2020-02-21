The Debate
Sir Gary Sobers Dancing On Bollywood Songs Is The Best Thing On Internet

What’s Viral

West Indian legendary cricketer Sir Gary Sobers was recently spotted at an Indian wedding in Barbados where he was seen shaking legs on Bollywood numbers.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sir Gary Sobers

Former West Indies cricketer Sir Gary Sobers, once known for his aggressive batting and excellent fielding, is now showing the world that he is equally talented in shaking legs as well. The legendary cricketer was recently spotted at an Indian wedding in Barbados where he was seen dancing on Bollywood songs. The video of Sir Gary Sobers is now going viral on social media as people can't fathom the great dancing skills of the 83-year-old cricketer. 

Sir Gary Sobers dancing on Bollywood number

The video that was recently shared on Twitter by a user named Anil Chopra has garnered more than 55,000 views in less than 10 hours. The video has received over 2,900 likes with 400 retweets and 37 comments. In the video, Sir Gary Sobers can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song Jiya Ho Jiya along with other guests at a wedding that took place in the eastern Caribbean island Barbados. 

Sir Gary Sobers has played 93 Tests and 1 ODI for West Indies from 1954 before retiring from the game in 1974. An international career spanning over two decades, Sir Gary Sobers scored 8,032 runs in Test cricket at an average of 57.78. Sobers played his last Test match against England, the same side he made his debut against. Sobers scored 26 Test hundreds and 50 half-centuries with a top score of 365 not-out and also has 235 wickets against his name. Sobers was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in the inaugural list of 2009. 

