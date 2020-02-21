Sir Gary Sobers Dancing On Bollywood Songs Is The Best Thing On Internet

Former West Indies cricketer Sir Gary Sobers, once known for his aggressive batting and excellent fielding, is now showing the world that he is equally talented in shaking legs as well. The legendary cricketer was recently spotted at an Indian wedding in Barbados where he was seen dancing on Bollywood songs. The video of Sir Gary Sobers is now going viral on social media as people can't fathom the great dancing skills of the 83-year-old cricketer.

Sir Gary Sobers dancing on Bollywood number

The video that was recently shared on Twitter by a user named Anil Chopra has garnered more than 55,000 views in less than 10 hours. The video has received over 2,900 likes with 400 retweets and 37 comments. In the video, Sir Gary Sobers can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song Jiya Ho Jiya along with other guests at a wedding that took place in the eastern Caribbean island Barbados.

Read: Anushka Sharma Cheers For The Indian Women's Cricket Team For T20 Championship

Sir Gary Sobers dancing in an Indian wedding in Barbados. Over 80 plus in age his sense of rhythm is admirable. The great cricketer pic.twitter.com/EWWDcpWoSU — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) February 21, 2020

Read: Big Banter Ensues As Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Beatboxes At World Cup 2020

Oh wow...thanks for this — Smita Deshmukh (@smitadeshmukh) February 21, 2020

Forever young at heart- Sir Gary. — Rishabh (@rish_gpta) February 21, 2020

Wow, whenever i see him i wonder how could one man bowl left arm seamers, left arm orthodox, chinaman, and Bat and do all of these things quite well.

Easily the best all rounder ever to have graced the game. — ashish tiwari (@ashish07tiwari) February 21, 2020

Read: ECB In Talks With BCCI Over Allowing Indian Women Cricketers For 'The Hundred'

Sir Gary Sobers has played 93 Tests and 1 ODI for West Indies from 1954 before retiring from the game in 1974. An international career spanning over two decades, Sir Gary Sobers scored 8,032 runs in Test cricket at an average of 57.78. Sobers played his last Test match against England, the same side he made his debut against. Sobers scored 26 Test hundreds and 50 half-centuries with a top score of 365 not-out and also has 235 wickets against his name. Sobers was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in the inaugural list of 2009.

Read: Pragyan Ojha Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket; Pens Letter Of Thanks



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.