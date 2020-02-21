Justin Bieber Dedicated These Songs To His Wife Hailey? Check Lyrics

Justin Bieber is one of the best singers in Hollywood. He has come up with amazing songs till now, the lyrics of which have always touched people’s hearts. But there are also songs which talks about Justin and his wife, Hailey's romance. Here are the song’s lyrics which are about Hailey.
Come around me track talks about the romantic side of Justin and Hailey. The lyrics of this track is way more romantic and touching. One part of the lyrics says even after spending most of the time together, they cannot stop feeling special every time they see each other. The song is an emotional and romantic one.
When you come around me
Treat me like you miss me
Even though you've been with me
When you come around me
Do me like you miss me
Even though you've been with me
Forever track is one of Justin's most popular tracks. The lyrics ask Hailey if she is okay that they are now together forever as they are married. Hailey is a great influence on Justin and also always there for him when he needs her and guides him through.
Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Wakin' up all alone ain't better, better, better
Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around
Turn me back like woah-woah, woah-woah, oh-oh-oh
Woah, woah-woah, forever, ever, ever, ever
Do you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?
Take it out on me is a song that brings out the reality of marriage. It says every day is not easy but Justin and Hailey will get through anything through the hard times. He says, if Hailey is having a bad day, he is always there for her.
You can take it out on me
You can take it out on me
Sometimes I don't mind you havin' the worst day
Oh, no, I don't
All the stress turns into built-up energy
Yes, it does
On the edge, I'm your net, go on and fall back
Easy on that pressure point, I love to push that
Let your frustrations out right here
I'm your psychiatrist, let's talk about it
We can use sign language, I know your body
I see the weight weighin' on your shoulders
It's so heavy
Let me be the meaning of your composure
Oh, oh
