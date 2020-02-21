Justin Bieber Dedicated These Songs To His Wife Hailey? Check Lyrics

Justin Bieber is one of the best singers in Hollywood. He has come up with amazing songs till now, the lyrics of which have always touched people’s hearts. But there are also songs which talks about Justin and his wife, Hailey's romance. Here are the song’s lyrics which are about Hailey.

Justin Bieber's lyrics that reveal how close he is to wife Hailey

Come around me

Come around me track talks about the romantic side of Justin and Hailey. The lyrics of this track is way more romantic and touching. One part of the lyrics says even after spending most of the time together, they cannot stop feeling special every time they see each other. The song is an emotional and romantic one.

When you come around me

Treat me like you miss me

Even though you've been with me

When you come around me

Do me like you miss me

Even though you've been with me

Forever

Forever track is one of Justin's most popular tracks. The lyrics ask Hailey if she is okay that they are now together forever as they are married. Hailey is a great influence on Justin and also always there for him when he needs her and guides him through.

Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever?

Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?

Wakin' up all alone ain't better, better, better

Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around

Turn me back like woah-woah, woah-woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, woah-woah, forever, ever, ever, ever

Do you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?

Take it out on me

Take it out on me is a song that brings out the reality of marriage. It says every day is not easy but Justin and Hailey will get through anything through the hard times. He says, if Hailey is having a bad day, he is always there for her.

You can take it out on me

You can take it out on me

Sometimes I don't mind you havin' the worst day

Oh, no, I don't

All the stress turns into built-up energy

Yes, it does

On the edge, I'm your net, go on and fall back

Easy on that pressure point, I love to push that

Let your frustrations out right here

I'm your psychiatrist, let's talk about it

We can use sign language, I know your body

I see the weight weighin' on your shoulders

It's so heavy

Let me be the meaning of your composure

Oh, oh

