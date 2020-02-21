Sea Of Sharks Swimming Around Florida Surfer Surfaces On Internet: Watch

A drone footage captured by a Florida surfer showed a number of sharks swimming around him while he surfed on a US beach on February 18. The original video was posted by Florida surfer Jeremy Johnson on his Instagram handle, which shows him surfing on the New Smyrna Beach along with a sea of sharks approaching dangerously towards him enveloping him from all sides. The 33-year-old surfer told the media that he had been worried about surfing through the waves that morning as he saw a number of fishermen in the vicinity, which indicates the presence of fish.

Video breaks internet

Johnson further added that the weather and waves were really great and he decided to go for it. The scary video of him swimming with the sharks has gone viral on social media with over 15,000 views and 1405 likes on Instagram in just two days. New Smyrna Beach is called the shark capital of the world.

French tourist severely injured

In a similar incident, a French tourist was severely injured after being attacked by a shark in Seychelles. The attack on the 45-year-old woman took place on December 29 night while she was swimming. The incident occurred off the island of Praslin, the second-largest in the picturesque archipelago famed for its pristine beaches. The victim was injured in one arm and was transported to a nearby hospital.

In August 2011, two tourists- one French and other British were killed in shark attacks in Praslin. The Seychelles Maritime Safety Administration (SMSA) has cordoned off the area where Sunday's attack occurred to search for the shark and imposed a temporary ban on swimming in the area. The archipelago is also home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises.

