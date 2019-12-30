French Tourist Attacked By Shark While Swimming In Seychelles

A French tourist was severely injured after being attacked by a shark in Seychelles, the French ambassador said earlier today. The attack on the 45-year-old woman took place on Sunday night while she was swimming.

Out of danger

The incident occurred off the island of Praslin, the second-largest in the picturesque archipelago famed for its pristine beaches. The victim was injured in one arm and was transported to a nearby hospital. French Ambassador, Dominique Mas told international media that the woman underwent an operation last night and she is out of danger now.

Read: Justin Bieber's Post Of A Whale Shark About To Swallow Boat- Explained

Read: Surfer Attacked By Shark Calls Rescue A “Christmas Miracle”

The attack comes during the high tourist season in Seychelles which is an archipelago of 115 islands located off the coast of East Africa in the Indian ocean. In August 2011, two tourists- one French and other British were killed in shark attacks in Praslin. The Seychelles Maritime Safety Administration (SMSA) has cordoned off the area where Sunday's attack occurred to search for the shark and imposed a temporary ban on swimming in the area. The archipelago is also home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises.

In another incident of survival, a surfer was attacked by a shark off the coast of Southern California. He has called his tale of survival a “Christmas miracle” that he hopes will inspire others who are going through tough times. Adam Coons, 37, was surfing his last wave of the day near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, on Saturday afternoon when the shark suddenly emerged. “It felt like I just got blasted by a torpedo,” Coons told international media. “I didn’t feel the bite from the adrenaline and then I was immediately (submerged) underwater getting thrashed.” “This was truly a terrifying and horrific situation, and I am so happy and grateful to be alive,” he added.

Read: Shark Movies: How This Unique Sub-genre Of Horror Has Changed Over The Years

Read: Rescuers Free Entangled Humpback Whale Off California Coast