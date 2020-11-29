Shocking! Man In Kenya 'wakes From Dead' And Wails In Pain In Morgue During Embalming

In a shocking case of medical negligence, a Kenyan man who was presumed dead screamed as he “resurrected” from the dead. According to local media reports, 32-year old Peter Kigen, yelled at top of his voice just as morgue officials were about to start his embalming process. Suffering from a chronic illness, Kigen was pronounced dead four hours before being taken to the morgue.

According to The Standard, Kigen hailed from a small village in Bureti constituency. Earlier this week, he collapsed with what is believed to be a 'stomach ailment' while he was at home. Following which, his family, immediately rushed him to the hospital where they were informed that he had passed away long before he was rushed to the hospital. Fours hours later, Kigen, who was perhaps unconscious then, was admitted to the while mortuary. Just as the staff was preparing to drain the blood out of his body and start the embalming process, they realized that he was alive, ladbible reported.

Kigen’s uncle Denis Langat, while speaking to Citizen TV, revealed that his nephew regained consciousness and “wailed in pain” after the mortician made a cut in his leg to start the embalming process. The story was reaffirmed by Kigen’s brother who said that the family could not believe how could a living man be moved to the morgue. While the family has expressed shock, medical chief from the hospital has claimed that the family were in a rush to send the “dead man” to the morgue.

Regardless of the opposing claims, Kigen has expressed joy at consciousness at the right time. Speaking to Kenyan media reports, the 32-year-old said that he couldn’t believe at his near-death experience. However, he added that he was thankful to God for sparing his life and vowed to serve the almighty for the rest of his life. The incident has now created a stir on the internet, with hundreds of people expressing their disbelief.

