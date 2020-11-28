Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's Political Secretary Attempts Suicide; Admitted To Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's political secretary and close relative, NR Santosh, has been admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru after he allegedly attempted suicide on Friday night, informed the police on Saturday. As per the reports shared by the local police, NR Santosh was found unconscious at his Dollars Colony residence after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital informed that the Chief Minister's secretary had consumed sleeping pills. The reason behind NR Santosh's alleged suicide attempt is yet to be known.

'I'll speak to his family'

Following the suicide attempt, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visited his grand-nephew, NR Santosh, at the Bengaluru hospital late on Friday night. Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said that his political secretary was receiving 'good treatment' while adding that he had met NR Santosh a day before and he seemed 'happy'. The Karnataka CM also added that his grand-nephew is stable and that there is 'nothing to worry'.

"This morning, we walked together for 45 minutes. Even yesterday, I saw he was happy. I don't know why this happened. I don't know what is the reason behind it. I will speak to the members of his family and find out. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry," said BS Yediyurappa.

More on NR Santosh

NR Santosh had earlier served CM Yediyurappa as his personal assistant, during his time as Leader of Opposition and BJP's state President after which Santosh was appointed as the CM's political secretary in May 2020. Recently, reports surfaced claiming that NR Santosh was planning to resign from his post citing alleged differences with a few in Yediyurappa's inner circles. Reports also suggest that NR Santosh played an important role during the political turmoil in Karnataka in 2019 when Congress-JD(S) legislators rebelled and camped in Mumbai which later led to the fall of HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

(With inputs from ANI &PTI)